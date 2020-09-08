CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Linen home textiles manufacture LinenMe launches LinenBeauty.com - Linen Fabric Store with the aim to offer the widest choice of European linen fabrics online for home decor, soft furnishing, upholstery, curtains and clothing.

"The launch of LinenBeauty.com - Linen Fabric Store is our response to a growing global trend of us spending more time at home, doing more interior design and DIY projects. With Covid-19 we saw dramatic increase in demand for linen fabric and the idea of online store dedicated just for fabric was born. Today we started with 1120 different linen fabrics, which we carry in stock, but we plan at least to double that number in coming 6 months," says Inga Lukauskiene, CEO of LinenMe.

Heritage & Quality

All LinenBeauty.com linen fabrics bear the European Flax® trademark, so customers could be assured the linen bought on LinenBeauty.com is sourced from genuine European, high grade linen. As being a well-established linen textiles player LinenMe is proud to carry the European Confederation of Flax and Hemp Certification.

Linen fabrics you could find on LinenBeauty.com are manufactured in the largest linen weaving mill in Lithuania, a country with a long heritage of flax growing and linen production, as well as other well-respected European mills.

"For three generations our family has worked with linen, and we bring years of experience and knowledge to everything we do. Linen is in our DNA. We know how to get the best from this ancient material, and understand what you need to create successful upholstery and DIY projects for the modern age," says Inga Lukauskiene, CEO of LinenMe.

Sustainability

At LinenMe we are committed to sustainable production. Linen itself is an environmentally-friendly fabric as it requires fewer resources to grow and process, and is biodegradable. We use every last scrap of fabric created in our production process to minimise waste. And we use green energy to power our workplace and weaving mill. Reducing our impact on the planet is a fundamental part of our ethos, and we are constantly striving to do better.

Whilst choosing natural fabrics for your home textiles, crafts, upholstery or clothes is always the best option, linen is even better than other fabrics. Linen requires less water and fewer pesticides to grow than cotton. It is biodegradable, so after its long life it will gently decompose without leaving any waste.

LinenMe's efforts in sustainability field has been recognized: Maison&Objet, Paris has included LinenMe in their Sustainability itinerary, Ambiente Frankfurt included LinenMe in their Ethical Style Guide. LinenMe is regular exhibitor at NYNOW, New York.

