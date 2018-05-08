Linerless Labels Market Projected to be Worth US$ 260 Mn By 2028

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677274/Future_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg )

The comprehensive research report is titled 'Linerless Labels Market Global Industry Analysis 2013 - 2017 and Opportunity Assessment, 2018 - 2028' and it projects an anticipated CAGR of 4.9% for the market during the forecast period.

According to the market analysis, the growth is driven by a gradual shift of manufacturers from conventional labels such as scale labels, inventory labels, butt cut labels, blank labels, and tire labels, to the new age linerless technology. The shift is attributed to benefits in cost saving, time, and the environmental edge that linerless labels have over conventional linered labels. The report indicates that the leading end-use industries in the market include retail and logistics.

Global Linerless Labels Market: Overview

Manufacturers are gradually shifting their preference to the variable imaged and thermal printed linerless labels. Certain trends are responsible for this shift of the market, including the innovative nature of this labeling type as an ideal marketing solution. Many companies print useful information on product labels so as to communicate with consumers, eventually boosting the sales of linerless labels. A large number of companies are experimenting with the use of linerless labels in an effort to achieve attractive product labeling. There are different types of printing technologies used such as digital printing, flexo printing, offset printing, screen printing, and more. Among these technologies, the research report suggests that flexo printing will lead the market with the highest value by the end of 2028. Whereas, offset printing is expected to witness the highest CAGR of over 5.4% during the forecast period.

The regional forecast provides a clear picture of the market's presence in different regions. It predicts APAC to provide the most favorable conditions for the linerless labels market growth. The region is projected to hold a market value of over US$ 870 Mn by the end of 2028. APAC is also expected to witness a significant growth rate of over 6.5% during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India and China have been witnessing meteoric growth in food retail industry, as well as in the adoption of the on-the-go food consumption trend. Key manufacturers of linerless labels are thus prioritizing expansion in untapped regional markets through joint ventures or by mergers/acquisitions.

Global Linerless Labels Market: Competitive Landscape

Linerless labels are used in companies involved in manufacturing of products like beer bottles and soft drink bottles. Some of the leading companies operating in the linerless labels industry are Innovia Films, Coveris Holdings SA, Constantia Flexibles Group, CCL Industries, and RR Donnelley & Sons Company etc. These companies are anticipated to play a crucial role in pushing the entire market scenario up over the next 10 years.

