Linerless Labels Market size to increase by USD 1.01 billion between 2022 to 2027| 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., General Data Co. Inc. and more among key companies- Technavio

29 Sep, 2023, 17:15 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linerless Labels Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.01 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.91% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rising technological advances in the label market notably drive the linerless labels market. However, factors such as increase in prices of raw materials for linerless labels may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the linerless labels market including 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., General Data Co. Inc., Gipako UAB, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hub Labels Inc., LINTEC Corp., Multi Color Corp., NAStar Inc., Nordvalls Etikett AB, Optimum Group, ProPrint Group, Ravenwood Packaging Ltd., Reflex Labels Ltd., RR Donnelley and Sons Co., SATO Corp., Skanem AS, Torraspapel S.A., CCL Industries Inc., and Coveris Management GmbH. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report
Linerless Labels Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis
3M Co: The company offers linerless labels such as 3M films and liners labels, for applications in graphics inspection of backlit panels, wide web lamination, chart tape applications, domed decal molding, high-temperature applications, and sub-surface graphics printing.
This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information
Linerless Labels Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Type
- Water-based inks
- UV-curable inks
- Solvent based inks
- Hot melt-based inks
Product
- Food and beverages
- Retail
- Personal care
- Pharmaceutical
- Textiles and others
Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The water-based inks segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. It primarily includes inks made from acrylic resins or hybrid polyurethane-acrylic resin blends. One key advantage of water-based inks is their ability to penetrate the fabric more effectively than plastisol inks, resulting in a softer print. Moreover, these inks are considered a more environmentally friendly option because they do not contain plastic bases.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample Report
Linerless Labels Market 2023-2027: Geographical Analysis
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to contribute 41% to the global market's growth during the forecast period. A significant factor driving growth in the linerless labels market in APAC is its increasing adoption across various sectors, including retail, consumer durables, and food and beverage. Key countries such as India and China hold substantial growth potential. This is attributed to changes in lifestyle and food preferences among the middle-class population in emerging economies, leading to a higher demand for packaged food and beverages, which in turn is positively impacting the market.
Linerless Labels Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- Historic Market Size 2017-2021
- CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist linerless labels market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the linerless labels market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the linerless labels market
- Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
- Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of linerless labels market companies
FAQS
- How do the major trends impact the market?
- How big is the APAC market?
- How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?
Related Reports:
Pressure Sensitive Labels Market: The pressure-sensitive labels market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.75% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6.79 billion.
Release Liners Market: The release liners market share is expected to increase by USD 37.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.14%.
Table of Contents:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Historic Market Sizes
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Type
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Customer Landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
- Company Landscape
- Company Analysis
- Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article