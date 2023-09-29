Linerless Labels Market size to increase by USD 1.01 billion between 2022 to 2027| 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., General Data Co. Inc. and more among key companies- Technavio

The Linerless Labels Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.01 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.91% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rising technological advances in the label market notably drive the linerless labels market. However, factors such as increase in prices of raw materials for linerless labels may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the linerless labels market including 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., General Data Co. Inc., Gipako UAB, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hub Labels Inc., LINTEC Corp., Multi Color Corp., NAStar Inc., Nordvalls Etikett AB, Optimum Group, ProPrint Group, Ravenwood Packaging Ltd., Reflex Labels Ltd., RR Donnelley and Sons Co., SATO Corp., Skanem AS, Torraspapel S.A., CCL Industries Inc., and Coveris Management GmbH.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Linerless Labels Market 2023-2027
Linerless Labels Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

3M Co: The company offers linerless labels such as 3M films and liners labels, for applications in graphics inspection of backlit panels, wide web lamination, chart tape applications, domed decal molding, high-temperature applications, and sub-surface graphics printing.

Linerless Labels Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

  • Water-based inks
  • UV-curable inks
  • Solvent based inks
  • Hot melt-based inks

Product

  • Food and beverages
  • Retail
  • Personal care
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Textiles and others

Geography 

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • North America
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

The water-based inks segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. It primarily includes inks made from acrylic resins or hybrid polyurethane-acrylic resin blends. One key advantage of water-based inks is their ability to penetrate the fabric more effectively than plastisol inks, resulting in a softer print. Moreover, these inks are considered a more environmentally friendly option because they do not contain plastic bases.

Linerless Labels Market 2023-2027: Geographical Analysis

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to contribute 41% to the global market's growth during the forecast period. A significant factor driving growth in the linerless labels market in APAC is its increasing adoption across various sectors, including retail, consumer durables, and food and beverage. Key countries such as India and China hold substantial growth potential. This is attributed to changes in lifestyle and food preferences among the middle-class population in emerging economies, leading to a higher demand for packaged food and beverages, which in turn is positively impacting the market.

Linerless Labels Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist linerless labels market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the linerless labels market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the linerless labels market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of linerless labels market companies

Table of Contents:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Type
  7. Market Segmentation by Product
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

