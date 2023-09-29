Linerless Labels Market size to increase by USD 1.01 billion between 2022 to 2027| 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., General Data Co. Inc. and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linerless Labels Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.01 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.91% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rising technological advances in the label market notably drive the linerless labels market. However, factors such as increase in prices of raw materials for linerless labels may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the linerless labels market including 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., General Data Co. Inc., Gipako UAB, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hub Labels Inc., LINTEC Corp., Multi Color Corp., NAStar Inc., Nordvalls Etikett AB, Optimum Group, ProPrint Group, Ravenwood Packaging Ltd., Reflex Labels Ltd., RR Donnelley and Sons Co., SATO Corp., Skanem AS, Torraspapel S.A., CCL Industries Inc., and Coveris Management GmbH. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Linerless Labels Market 2023-2027

Linerless Labels Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

3M Co: The company offers linerless labels such as 3M films and liners labels, for applications in graphics inspection of backlit panels, wide web lamination, chart tape applications, domed decal molding, high-temperature applications, and sub-surface graphics printing.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Linerless Labels Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Water-based inks

UV-curable inks

Solvent based inks

Hot melt-based inks

Product

Food and beverages

Retail

Personal care

Pharmaceutical

Textiles and others

Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

The water-based inks segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. It primarily includes inks made from acrylic resins or hybrid polyurethane-acrylic resin blends. One key advantage of water-based inks is their ability to penetrate the fabric more effectively than plastisol inks, resulting in a softer print. Moreover, these inks are considered a more environmentally friendly option because they do not contain plastic bases.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample Report

Linerless Labels Market 2023-2027: Geographical Analysis

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to contribute 41% to the global market's growth during the forecast period. A significant factor driving growth in the linerless labels market in APAC is its increasing adoption across various sectors, including retail, consumer durables, and food and beverage. Key countries such as India and China hold substantial growth potential. This is attributed to changes in lifestyle and food preferences among the middle-class population in emerging economies, leading to a higher demand for packaged food and beverages, which in turn is positively impacting the market.

Linerless Labels Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist linerless labels market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the linerless labels market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the linerless labels market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of linerless labels market companies

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the APAC market?

How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Related Reports:

Pressure Sensitive Labels Market: The pressure-sensitive labels market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.75% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6.79 billion.

Release Liners Market: The release liners market share is expected to increase by USD 37.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.14%.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Product Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio