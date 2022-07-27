Lines.com Launches Lines Sports Betting App for IOS Allowing Users to Track Bets from Major Sports Books

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lines.com has announced that the Lines Sports Betting App for IOS has just been released. Accordingly, as of this moment, the application can be downloaded freely on IOS devices from the App store .

As a result of this new application, users of Lines.com will be able to access all of the great content that they access on the desktop version of Lines.com on their phones. In fact, these users will now be able to use the application to link up their sportsbooks with Lines' free bet tracking tool, something that will enable them to:

Manage their bankrolls across each linked book;

Get notified when bets have been settled;

Quickly analyze one's betting performance and history;

Set loss limits across all sportsbooks.

Furthermore, the Lines Sports Betting app also gives users quick access to view a number of things, including team statistics, schedules, trends, mock drafts, news and also players' injuries. Users can also use the application to compare odds and pick packages from Lines' experts.

Cameron Roberson , the Product Owner for Lines.com, stated: "This step is a significant one that makes our company more accessible for our users. As a result of this launch, we will now be able to reach more people and customers, and we look forward to continuing to increase our accessibility in the months to come."

Roberson also stated that Lines Sports Betting will also be available for Android users on Google Play in the following weeks, something that will undoubtedly continue boosting the company's presence. "Our intention is to make ourselves easily available for IOS and Android users alike," Roberson concluded.

Lines.com is committed to making sports fans better bettors. From Lines' Expert Sports Betting Pick service, promotional sportsbook offers to betting insights, articles and mock drafts for every major sport, we offer all the information a sports lover needs.

Our mission is to provide our clients with expert advice and picks that will give them long-term and steady profits across the four major American sports. Lines' Expert Sports Pick Service offers instant notifications delivered to your email and full transparency by providing the results of past picks and a timestamp for the time the picks were published, as well as the sportsbook where the odds were found.

