Lineup Appoints Board Team

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lineup Management Services, LLC (Lineup), a new software startup that helps organizations develop effective teams, announced today the appointment of its first Board of Directors. The team is comprised of five seasoned executives with extensive association and technology expertise: Michael Armstrong, Kenneth Van Tine, Jodi McDermott, Mark Lowry and Guillermo Ortiz de Zárate.

"This is an exciting time for Lineup as we continue to enhance our product offering and grow our business," said President Guillermo Ortiz de Zárate. "These accomplished individuals have diverse cultural and professional backgrounds and in-depth subject matter expertise that together will help us achieve our vision of becoming the number one team optimization solution on the market. We are pleased to welcome them to the Lineup family."

Michael Armstrong, Lineup's chief executive officer (CEO) and Board chairman, is CEO of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB). Prior to joining NCARB in 2011, he held senior positions at the International Code Council, ICF International, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Colorado Governor's Office of Energy Conservation. Mike began his career as an assistant city attorney specializing in land use, zoning and planning, code enforcement, historic preservation, and human resources management.

Board Director Kenneth Van Tine, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, is the technical design principal, chief financial officer, and a founding partner of inFORM studio, a multidisciplinary architectural design firm of 40 with offices in Detroit and Chicago. He holds an NCARB Certificate and is licensed in 32 states, as well as Washington, DC. Ken has been an NCARB member since 1986 and has served in leadership roles at both the regional and national level.

Independent Board Director Jodi McDermott has more than 20 years of experience in digital technology, analytics, and product management with specific expertise in the assessment industry. Currently, she is chief product officer for Dude Solutions, a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of operations management solutions. Prior to that, she worked for both start-up and established firms where she led product development, driving growth, and successful divestitures.

Independent Board Director Mark Lowry has 20 years of experience growing software companies. Currently, he is the president and chief revenue officer for Association Analytics, the company behind the fast-growing product, Acumen, which provides organizations with much needed data insights. Prior to joining Acumen, Mark was the chief revenue officer at Higher Logic, the leader in cloud-based community and member engagement platforms, where he was responsible for their tremendous growth and market expansion over 10 years. Mark has been pivotal in establishing partnerships with industry providers, solidifying processes for success, and increasing revenues.

Lineup President Ortiz de Zárate also serves on the Board. He is a veteran technology executive with more than 25 years of experience and is the visionary behind lineup®, as well as a thought leader in the team optimization space.

For more information, visit lineupteams.com.

Media Contact: Jeanette Hanfling, 443.280.0873, 220706@email4pr.com

SOURCE Lineup Management Services, LLC

Related Links

https://www.lineupteams.com

