Lineup Management Services and Association Analytics Announce Partnership to Integrate Cloud-Based Platforms for Associations

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lineup Management Services (Lineup), a new software startup located in Washington, DC, announced today that it has partnered with Association Analytics (A2), the leading data analytics company for associations, to integrate its online platform lineup® and associated data with A2's Acumen product. The resulting solution will help association clients of both tools curate diverse work teams, as well as understand which combinations of talent perform better and how effective those outcomes are in relation to other important data sets.

"We are pleased to partner with Association Analytics on the integration of lineup and Acumen, two very innovative and complimentary online platforms," said Lineup President Guillermo Ortiz de Zarate. "With this integration, associations can now combine data from all their systems into a single-source solution that will help them curate the best cross-functional teams possible and understand how employee and volunteer talent management practices impact key metrics, an insight not possible before."

"Partnering with lineup and their innovative team is a very exciting opportunity," said A2's CEO Julie Sciullo. "We'll be able to provide member information associations store in Acumen to lineup so associations can create effective teams. We also see a lot of value in being able to pull information lineup collects into Acumen, giving an even broader view into their membership."

About lineup

Lineup is a simple, cloud-based tool associations use for building the most diverse, engaged and productive cross-functional work teams possible. It's the only platform of its kind that simplifies a traditionally manual spreadsheet process and helps organizations maximize their talent pool and increase overall performance.

About Acumen

Association Analytics is an innovator in data analytics and business intelligence for the association market. Organizations use our product, Acumen, to combine data from key source systems into a cloud-based platform for self-service analytics. We help inform decision-making by providing consistent, complete and trusted data that leads to actionable business intelligence.

