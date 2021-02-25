LineVision's V3 Transmission Line Monitoring System installed in Colorado, Minnesota and Wisconsin to Increase Grid Capacity and Safety

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LineVision, Inc., the world's only provider of non-contact overhead line sensor solutions to monitor, optimize and protect critical energy delivery infrastructure has been hired by Xcel Energy Inc. , a major energy provider that operates more than 20,000 miles of transmission lines, to deploy LineVision's non-invasive technology across transmission lines in Colorado, Minnesota and Wisconsin. This project is a collaboration between Xcel Energy, LineVision, and Oak Ridge National Lab and the data collected will be analyzed as part of a study on advanced line ratings.

"Xcel Energy is excited to be a leader in testing the benefits of dynamic line ratings. These pilot projects will help the company and our industry assess their value as we pursue our vision to deliver 100% carbon free electricity to our customers by 2050," said Michael Lamb, senior vice president of Transmission at Xcel Energy.

LineVision's installations for Xcel Energy will include several locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Colorado. They include a critical long river crossing, aged assets and areas of potential wildfire risk. The deployment will utilize all three LineVision analytical modules: LineHealth, which evaluates the current condition of conductors, helping Xcel Energy determine when and what types of maintenance are required. LineRate , which can reliably increase conductor capacity with Forecasted Line Ratings and Real-Time Dynamic Line Ratings (DLR). LineAware technology will provide real-time situational awareness, triggering real-time alerts to support corrective actions that protect system reliability and public safety.

"We are rapidly moving to a renewable-powered future, utilities are facing the challenge of maintaining system reliability while integrating record levels of renewables and with increasingly severe weather events," said Hudson Gilmer, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of LineVision. "Xcel Energy is at the forefront of innovative thinking on how to solve these issues and we are delighted to work with them."

LineVision's sensors collect real-time data on critical parameters of overhead power lines including line temperature, sag, horizontal motion, and anomalous motion. The data is collected utilizing Velodyne's LiDAR sensor system which allows installation without having to de-power a transmission line. According to several studies, congestion on power lines contributes to $8 billion in losses annually across the nation's electric grid. Dynamic Line Ratings enabled by LineVision will help unlock additional capacity on Xcel Energy's transmission lines allowing more renewable energy sources to be added to the grid, helping the utility meet its goal of providing 100% carbon-free electricity to its customers by 2050.

LineVision provides industry leading, non-invasive solutions that monitor the condition and behavior of high-voltage transmission lines, and can significantly improve line throughput, helping ensure optimal, safe and reliable operation. For more information, visit www.linevisioninc.com , or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Xcel Energy provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

