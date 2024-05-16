Lineweaver Wealth Advisors Announces Strategic Partnership with Wealth Industry Veteran

CLEVELAND, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that marks a significant milestone for Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, the company has announced Scott Roulston as its newest strategic advisor. Roulston brings with him a wealth of experience and insight accumulated over three decades in the Financial Industry.

"We are excited to have Scott join Lineweaver Wealth Advisors as a strategic advisor," said Jim Lineweaver, CFP®, AIF®, Founder and CEO of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors. "Scott's deep experience and network will have a meaningful contribution to our growth strategy."

Formerly, Scott was CEO of Roulston & Company, Inc., a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer, which later became Fairport Wealth. He successfully sold the firm in 2007, and later held management positions at MAI Capital Management (MAI) in Cleveland, and Segall Bryant & Hamill in Chicago. He has also served on the boards of three public companies, several private companies, and founded the Cleveland Chapter of the Private Directors Association, where he is Co-President. Roulston is also an Advisory Partner at the Pritzker Organization in Chicago, as well as an Advisory Board member of Wellspring Financial Advisors.

"I've had the pleasure of watching Jim Lineweaver grow Lineweaver Wealth Advisors since we met 20 years ago," Roulston shared. "I'm looking forward to working closely with Jim and his team as they continue to provide intelligent and independent financial advice to clients."

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Valley View, Ohio, Lineweaver Financial Group, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, and LFG Tax Services, combine to form the Lineweaver Family of Companies. They specialize in providing comprehensive financial planning for High Net Worth private and corporate clients. The company philosophy is that everyone needs an experienced Financial Quarterback, who can help coordinate all of a client's financial, tax, legal, and insurance needs, and help them achieve comprehensive and holistic financial planning. They have six locations across Northeast Ohio, as well as clients in approximately 17 states. With more than $775 million in assets under management, they have been ranked by Crain's Cleveland in the top 15 largest Registered Investment Advisors in 2023.

