Lineweaver Wealth Advisors Surpasses $1 Billion in Assets Under Management

CLEVELAND, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lineweaver Wealth Advisors today announced a significant milestone in the firm's history, surpassing $1 billion in assets under management.

Founded nearly a quarter century ago, Lineweaver Financial Group, the long-standing affiliate of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, is an independent, full-service advisory firm serving clients throughout Northeast Ohio and across the U.S. The firm has been recognized over the years for being one of the largest independent Registered Investment Advisors in Northeast Ohio and for its commitment to fiduciary care, thoughtful planning, and a consistently high standard of client service.

"Reaching this milestone is meaningful not because of the number itself, but because of what it represents," said Jim Lineweaver, CFP®, AIF®, Founder and President of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors. "It reflects the confidence our clients place in us and the responsibility we carry on their behalf. We're grateful for that trust, and proud of the team that shows up every day to earn it."

With more than $1 billion in assets under management, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors enters its next chapter with a continued commitment to disciplined advice, thoughtful innovation, and the highest standards of fiduciary care—while remaining true to the belief on which the firm was founded: excellence is personal.

"Our growth is driven by relationships, not transactions," Lineweaver added. "As the firm evolves, our focus will always remain the same: providing clients with clear, accountable guidance and personal access to experienced professionals who care and understand their entire picture."

For more information, please visit www.lineweaver.net or contact Geoff Powers at 216.520.1711 or [email protected].

SOURCE Lineweaver Financial Group