Linewize Announces Webinar to Empower School Staff to Better Identify and Support Students' Mental Health Needs

News provided by

Linewize

18 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

Timed with Mental Health Awareness Month, the Webinar Will Highlight How Linewize Pulse Uses Weekly Online Check-ins to Improve Student Wellbeing 

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linewize, a division of Family Zone (ASX: FZO), a rapidly growing education technology company, announced today that it will be hosting a free webinar timed with Mental Health Awareness Month on Wednesday, May 31 at 11 a.m. PT. The webinar, Zero Invisible Students: Helping Students Who Don't Speak Up, will focus on the state of students' mental health in the U.S. and how school staff can leverage advanced technology to better identify and support students struggling with their wellbeing – including those who don't often speak up. Those interested in attending the webinar, which will take place via Zoom, can register here.

The discussion closely follows the launch of Linewize Pulse, a new platform that provides schools with real-time insights on individuals' wellbeing and overall school health. Its 60-second weekly check-ins are designed to provide a snapshot into students' mental health and anonymously gather trend-level data. The session will also include information on Linewize Monitor, which helps school partners identify students who are at-risk, who aren't speaking up and who may otherwise go undetected. Webinar speakers will include Teodora Pavkovic, director of global research and advocacy at Linewize, Natalie Sullivan, product success specialist at Linewize, and Deirdra Brasch, Ed. D., director of information services at Ivy Academia.

"While this is an incredibly important topic year-round, Mental Health Awareness Month is the perfect time to raise awareness of the troubling truth surrounding students' declining mental health and wellbeing," said Pavkovic. "Amidst this ongoing crisis, it's critical that district leaders and educators are equipped with the tools and information they need to accurately pinpoint and engage with children and teenagers who need help, including ones who often fall under the radar." 

During the webinar, Pavkovic, Sullivan and Brasch will discuss how directors of student services, mental health professionals, IT directors, principals and others can use technology to facilitate enhanced communication between school staff and students, obtain insights into district-wide wellbeing issues and, most importantly, assist students in need. 

About Linewize
A division of ASX-traded company Family Zone, Linewize is a K-12 cyber safety management system and an emerging leader in the fast-growing global cybersafety and EdTech sector. Built by a global team of education experts and former school IT administrators, Linewize's comprehensive suite of tools and resources is designed to keep kids safe online and address a range of digital learning needs. Founded on the premise that promoting digital wellbeing in students goes beyond a simple content filter, Linewize offers products and resources that enable schools to partner with families in order to protect every child's digital journey, both in the classroom and at home. For more information, please visit www.linewize.com.

SOURCE Linewize

Also from this source

Linewize Named "Cool Tool" Winner in The EdTech Awards 2023 Product or Service Category

Linewize Launches Linewize Pulse to Improve Student Wellbeing with Weekly Online Check-ins

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.