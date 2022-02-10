Linewize Announces Webinar to Highlight the Importance of Online Monitoring Systems in K-12 to Support Student Safety

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linewize, a division of FamilyZone (ASX: FZO), a rapidly growing education technology company serving more than 10 million K-12 students across the globe, today announced it will be hosting an interactive webinar on Thursday, February 24 at 11 a.m. PT focused on monitoring technology in schools. The webinar, A complete guide to student safety & online monitoring solutions for K-12, will feature a diverse panel of EdTech thought leaders, a Linewize customer and cyber safety experts. Those interested in attending the webinar, which will take place via Zoom, can register here.

"Our mission is to reduce school violence and protect students with effective classroom controls and monitoring technology. With the number of school shootings only continuing to rise, and in the wake of the recent tragedy at Oxford High School in Michigan, this conversation is more important than ever before," said Ross Young, executive vice president of Linewize. "We want all attendees to walk away from the webinar feeling knowledgeable and prepared to take the next step in implementing the tools they need to better support their school districts and improve safety measures."

Young will be joined by Lenny Libitz, chief technology officer at New Jersey's South Bound Brook School District, and Teodora Pavkovic, a psychologist and certified digital wellness educator at Linewize. The panelists will discuss the need for student monitoring, the challenges some districts face when implementing new technology and what education leaders should look for when investigating solutions.

"I am proud to be a part of this webinar, which will undoubtedly help shed light on how school districts can better manage student safety in today's digital world," says Libitz. "Often, students will type things into a digital notepad, encrypted app, Word doc or a search bar and that's their voice; that's their outlet. Having Linewize Monitor as a tool allowed us to help some of our most vulnerable students and our community. Without Linewize, I believe we would have missed the opportunity to reach students at risk."

Speakers will expand on the details of student monitoring, discuss why it's important for schools today and debunk common myths surrounding it. They will also provide tactical advice and next steps, as well as checklists and key takeaways, to ensure that attendees are equipped with a framework to successfully evaluate and implement online monitoring technology and student safety measures.

To learn more about Linewize Monitor, please visit https://www.linewize.com/linewize-monitor.

About Linewize:

A division of ASX-traded company FamilyZone, Linewize is a K-12 cyber safety management system and an emerging leader in the fast-growing global cyber-safety and EdTech sector. Built by a global team of education experts and former school IT administrators, Linewize's comprehensive suite of tools and resources is designed to keep kids safe online and address a range of digital learning needs. Founded on the premise that promoting digital wellbeing in students goes beyond a simple content filter, Linewize offers products and resources that enable schools to partner with families in order to protect every child's digital journey, both in the classroom and at home. For more information, please visit www.linewize.com.

SOURCE Linewize