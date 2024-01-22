Linewize Unveils New Brand Identity and Website Ahead of Participation in Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC)

The brand's new look is a strategic shift that supports its mission to help every child thrive in their digital life; to be showcased at FETC booth #1414

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linewize , the North American division of global safety and student wellbeing leader Qoria , today announced the launch of its new brand identity and website. Debuting ahead of the company's participation at the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), the updated look and feel is a strategic development that supports Linewize's mission and benefits every school and district it works with. This change is being adopted by every business in the Qoria family, serving as a singular identity that helps convey to customers the vast capabilities and world-leading expertise now at their disposal.

The core benefits of the new brand identity include:

Expanded portfolio of solutions: Every business in the Qoria family has combined its resources to give school districts the most comprehensive portfolio of solutions in the world.

Every business in the Qoria family has combined its resources to give school districts the most comprehensive portfolio of solutions in the world. Efficiencies of scale: Linewize is leveraging global efficiencies and investing them back into innovation, game-changing solutions and affordability for every school and district.

Linewize is leveraging global efficiencies and investing them back into innovation, game-changing solutions and affordability for every school and district. Challenging for change: A united look and feel gives Linewize a stronger presence to campaign for change amongst policymakers, governments, social media platforms and other stakeholders.

A united look and feel gives Linewize a stronger presence to campaign for change amongst policymakers, governments, social media platforms and other stakeholders. Raising standards: This change gives Linewize a louder voice to raise awareness of the multi-dimensional nature of child cyber safety technology, increase understanding and drive standards across the industry.

"We are proud to bring our fresh new look to life as we remain steadfast in our goal to keep children safe and well in their digital lives," said Harrison Parker, executive vice president of Linewize. "By uniting the Qoria family's forces to work with districts and school communities, we are redefining what's possible in risk prevention, early detection and intervention and education and engagement."

"This initiative is much more than just a revamped brand image and website; it's about being part of a global family that is raising the bar in student digital safety and wellbeing," said Tim Levy, managing director of Qoria. "With our experts and operations now coming together as one, our impact on students around the world will be greater than ever before."

Linewize will showcase its new brand identity and comprehensive student safety platform at FETC 2024. Taking place from Jan. 23-26 in Orlando, FL, FETC is known to educators and technologists as a place to engage with the thought leaders and pioneers leading the charge in classrooms, schools and entire districts. Conference attendees can visit Linewize at booth #1414.

This announcement comes on the heels of a successful 2023 for Linewize, having received a variety of accolades including "Classroom Management Solution of the Year" in the EdTech Breakthrough Awards, "Cool Tool – Product or Service" in EdTech Digest's EdTech Awards, "Best Classroom/Behavior Management App or Tool" in the Tech Edvocate Awards and winner of "Classroom Management, Culture or Student Success System" in THE Journal's New Product Awards. In 2023, Linewize also launched Qustodio , its parental control app and Pulse , its student wellbeing platform, both representing its continued advancement and recognition in the education technology industry.

To learn more about Linewize and its new look and offerings, please visit www.linewize.com .

About Linewize

Built by a global team of education experts and former school IT administrators, Linewize offers a web content filter , a student wellbeing and culture platform , threat detection tool , classroom management solution , and a proprietary online community program that provides resources and expert information on safety and digital wellbeing for families. These solutions harmonize to form a cohesive strategy, enabling school districts to better address the challenges of today's connected learning environments.

To learn more, please visit www.linewize.com .

SOURCE Linewize