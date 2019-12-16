Linfield graduates have highest median earnings of Oregon schools

MCMINNVILLE, Ore., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Linfield graduates have the highest median earnings of any Oregon college or university, according to the U.S. Department of Education's college scorecard.

One year after graduation, Linfield alumni earn a median of $79,300 a year. And the Linfield College School of Nursing earned the top graduation rate in the state at 98 percent.

"Linfield is committed to educating the whole person, inside and outside the classroom. Here, we combine both theoretical and practical knowledge to allow our students to perform well in multiple contexts," said President Miles K. Davis. "Whether it is as a museum curator, marketer for Nike or a trauma room nurse, our graduates are making a difference within an organization on day one because Linfield connects learning, life and community."

Read more at: collegescorecard.ed.gov

Earlier this year, Zippia, a California-based website helping people find employment, used the U.S. Department of Education's college scorecard data finding Linfield is the top college in Oregon for job placement. Linfield College was ranked No. 1 and No. 2. The School of Nursing and the McMinnville campus took the top spots, each earning a 92.5 percent employment rate.

Linfield College is home to 2,400 students at its McMinnville and Portland, Oregon, campuses, as well as online education. While offering more than 50 majors and minors, 65 percent of Linfield students graduate having studied nursing or business.

Founded in 1858, Linfield is a four-year liberal arts college with campuses in McMinnville and Portland, Ore., and an online degree and certificate program. Linfield is the first college in the United States to offer an interdisciplinary degree in Wine Studies. The college has been lauded for its academics, value and diversity by Money, The Wall Street Journal, U.S. News & World Report and more.

