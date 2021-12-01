LINGA Announces the Official Launch of its New ROS™ Card, The Debit Card for Restaurant Payroll and Tips

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LINGA rOS ® LINGA, the all-in-one cloud-based restaurant operating system provider has launched a new restaurant employee debit card, also known as a prepaid debit card for tip disbursement. The company announces it is now market-ready and will eliminate the need for cash-on-hand for tip payouts but provide all of the cash benefits to the employees, with less chance of loss or theft. LINGA and Mastercard's ROS Card is safe, convenient, and reloadable, it is available at no cost to users of the LINGA system. The debit cards offer an efficient way to pay employees' tips as well as gain greater security.

LINGA Employee Tip Debit Card

"Anything we can do to help our restauranteurs compete in this tough labor market we will do, nothing is off the table," says Onur Haytac Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LINGA. "Imagine not having to shuttle cash to and from the bank daily just to pay employees' tip disbursements." continued Haytac.

The ROS Card is among many of the new developments and integrations LINGA has rolled out this year, including direct integrations with DoorDash Driver, Deliverect, Urban Piper, and Chowly. It has been a good year for LINGA rOS® who was named the "Best Restaurant POS System for 2019, 2020, and 2021" by Business.com. LINGA operates in 88 countries and 36 languages and experienced more than 50% growth last year despite the pandemic.

About LINGA: LINGA rOS® is the preferred solution for restauranteurs and retailers. LINGA burst on the scene as the first open API platform cloud-based POS system designed to serve the hospitality industry and now stands as the most sophisticated restaurant operating system, and most recently launched in the retail industry. LINGA has provided its completely customizable cloud-based restaurant operating system and user-friendly solutions to the industry since 2004.

