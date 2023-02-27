LINGA Appoints Daymion Phelps to Vice President of Sales

LINGA Taps Retail POS Sales Leader to Grow Sales Efforts

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LINGA rOS, the all-in-one cloud-based restaurant operating system provider, has appointed Daymion Phelps as the new Vice President of Sales.

Daymion Phelps

Phelps brings more than 20 years of retail automation solution sales and consulting experience to LINGA with a deep background in the Point-of-Sale, SaaS and Payment Solutions industries. Daymion was most recently the Director of Sales for Heartland Retail, where she focused on providing point-of-sale solutions to growing small business, mid-market and enterprise retailers. Phelps' professional software sales career began with Radiant Systems (a division of NCR) and led to Microsoft Retail solutions and Springboard Retail.

Phelps has been featured as a webinar guest speaker with publications in RIS News and Startup Nation, where she has focused on translating retailers' operational requirements into software automation. She earned her MBA from The Crummer School of Business at Rollins College. She also has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from the University of Florida.

Daymion will lead the direct-to-market LINGA sales team and directly support the efforts to sell LINGA rOS in the restaurant and retail markets.

"We are thrilled to bring Daymion into our organization," says Onur Haytac, LINGA's founder and chief executive officer. "She will bring incredible expertise to her new role, and I am sure she will serve as a thought leader for her team and the employees she will directly oversee." continued Haytac.

About Linga, LLC

LINGA is an industry-leading payments solutions, Point of Sales (POS), and payment solutions company offering a cloud-based, platform-as-a-service solution for the hospitality industry, specifically restaurants. Founded in 2004, Linga was the first processor-agnostic, cloud-based POS system designed specifically for the hospitality industry and remains one of the most sophisticated restaurant operating systems on the market. The Linga cloud-based platform is completely customizable and includes user-friendly functionalities such as online ordering, payments, QR code-based menus, and virtual kiosks, among others. To learn more, visit www.lingaros.com

Media Contact:

Kristie Kederis

(312) 375-0740

[email protected]

SOURCE LINGA rOS