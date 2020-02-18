Linga Brings Latest Cloud Restaurant and Retail Operating System to Hotels Around the Globe

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Linga has announced that its flagship product, the Linga rOS (restaurant and retail operating system), will now share its premium set of enterprise features with hotel properties using Oracle's OPERA PMS or Micros' Fidelio PMS. Enterprise features like its award-winning point of sales, mobile ordering, loyalty programs, employee scheduling, text alerts, self-order kiosks, central kitchen management, payment processing, inventory management, among others, will function seamlessly on the two leading property management systems.

Linga

"Managing a restaurant is much easier, faster and efficient"

"The goal of integrating Linga rOS with two of the largest and most-used hotel and resort management platforms was to offer solutions that made managing a hotel/restaurant business easier, faster, and more efficient for guests and staff. Integrating Linga with OPERA PMS and Micros' Fidelio synchronizes data between the two systems and will bring hotels up to date with the latest trends in cloud point of sales technology and increase the efficiency of the hotels," says Linga CEO Onur Haytac.

Linga offers a large number of services to provide better results

Oracle Micros, a global leader in PMS solutions, offers a cloud-based, mobile-enabled platform for next-generation hotel and resort property management. Users of the OPERA Cloud hotel property management system can now pair seamlessly with Linga rOS technologies. Integrating with Linga provides hotels and resorts with a cloud-based restaurant operating system that includes workflow and business automation, real-time data, and connections to powerful hubs for CRM, human capital management, inventory, finance, and more.

About Linga

Linga was launched in 2015 and provides enterprise restaurant operating systems for businesses of all sizes globally. Boasting a robust cloud-based platform that combines point-of-sale, guest-facing technology, online ordering, third party integrations, kitchen inventory management, employee scheduling, payroll analysis, sales reporting, virtual call centers, payment processing, and global franchise management features. Linga allows businesses to leverage technology to streamline operations, increase revenue and improve guest experiences. Linga is a gold partner of Oracle. Learn more at www.lingapos.com .

About Oracle Micros OPERA PMS

OPERA Enterprise Solution is the OPERA Property Management System (PMS). Designed to meet the varied requirements of any size property or property chain, OPERA PMS provides the tools to help you run your operation at a greater level of productivity and profitability than ever before. The application is configurable to your specific requirements making it easy to use and enabling you to obtain fast, accurate, up-to-the-minute information.

About Micros Fidelio PMS

Fidelio Version 8 is a fully integrated, flexible software package, designed to maximize the efficiency of hotel operations. The system contains all the functions for the daily operations of the hotel, including all aspects of hotel management and maintenance.

Media Contact:

Miguel Gonzalez Jr.

Phone: 239.935.8675

Email: mgonzalez@lingapos.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Linga

Related Links

http://www.lingapos.com

