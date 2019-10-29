Linga Makes Big Move to Prepare for Global Demand of its OS

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Linga, the most innovative cloud-based restaurant management system in the U.S., is celebrating the launch of its global brand and new flagship platform, the rOS (retail/ restaurant Operating System) from its new headquarters. The move will provide Linga the room it needs to prepare its popular cloud-based operating system for a global audience. Restaurant and retail business owners are urgently calling for a complete management solution that can stand the test of time, and Linga has answered the call.

Linga

The expansion to the newly renovated office building, that sits just a few minutes from the white-sand beaches of Naples, FL, adds over 10,000 square feet and will make way for an expanded technical support team and state-of-the-art sales and training academy. The move also adds a leadership library, a staff café equipped with fully functioning Linga software and hardware. For customers, the move means Linga can develop and improve faster, while offering faster response times for support inquires.

Demand for Linga's Cloud-Based Operating System Skyrockets

'The amazing growth we are enjoying is the direct result of our passion to make Linga the greatest operating system available. We will remain committed to setting the standard for restaurant technology and customer experience software."

Linga includes a growing number of tools including an award-winning POS, customer-facing displays, web-based or 3rd party online ordering integrations, employee scheduling, custom-branded loyalty reward programs, and options like table-side ordering or self-service kiosks.

From these headquarters, Linga serves over 5,000 restaurant brands and locations and has precise plans to almost triple that number in the next year. With new features designed for multi-location chains and programs that offer entire system upgrades at no upfront costs, the leadership team at Linga anticipates reaching their goals earlier than expected.

About Linga

Launched in 2003, Linga provides restaurant management tools for restaurants of all sizes with a cloud-based platform that combines point-of-sale, front of house, back of house, guest-facing technology, online ordering platforms, 3rd party integrations, kitchen inventory management, employee scheduling, virtual call centers, payment processing, and more. Linga allows businesses to streamline operations, increase revenue and improve guest experiences. Learn more at www.lingapos.com.

Media Contact:

Miguel Gonzalez

312.438.4944

227946@email4pr.com

SOURCE Linga