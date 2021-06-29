LINGA rOS® Shares the Impact of Their Curbside and Kitchen Display Systems on Restaurant Customers Over the Last Year

NAPLES, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LINGA relaunched its brand as LINGA rOS® in 2019 to introduce a Restaurant-Operating-Systems (rOS) focusing on operations' totality, not just POS or payment systems. Its Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) is now shaping up to be the preferred solution in the industry.

LINGA enhanced the Curbside Delivery app to be fully integrated within the Kitchen Display S y stem (KDS) creating a seamless solution for restaurants needing to quickly pivot after the COVID-19 shutdown. As a result, restaurant operators say they were able to retain 40% of their business during shutdown or improve their orders by 20% over their competitors. Curbside Pick-Up, KDS, and Driver apps are three of over fifteen apps available on the operating system. The expansive service offerings are why LINGA has grown 50% in the past year while some of their competitors were facing down-sizing. Additionally, LINGA rOS® was named the "Best Restaurant POS System for 2019 and 2020" by Business.com.

LINGA Customer Ivo Milanoski, Owner of Turco Taco summed up benefits of the Curbside and KDS apps, "With LINGA, I am confident that service is quick and convenient for my customers," Milanoski continued, "they enjoy being able to order online and have it delivered by any 3rd Party they choose."

"We are thrilled to see our customers survive and thrive," says Founder and Onur Haytec, "now we are turning our focus on growth in the industry as we are seeing a significant spike in the food and restaurant business reopenings."

LINGA's rebrand is aligned with its mission to improve return on investment for independent restaurants and franchised systems alike. According to Yelp, new restaurant and food businesses are opening at near pre-pandemic levels. Nearly 6,600 new restaurant and food businesses opened in May 2021, a 42% increase from May 2020 and down by only 21% from May 2019.

About LINGA: LINGA is the preferred Platform-as-a-Service solution for Restaurant and Retail Operating Systems. (rOS®). LINGA burst on the scene as the first open API platform cloud-based POS system designed to serve the hospitality industry and now stands as the most sophisticated restaurant operating system, and most recently launched in the retail industry. LINGA has provided its completely customizable cloud-based operating system and user-friendly platforms to the industry since 2004

About the Founder:

Onur Haytac came to the US as a struggling immigrant student with a B.S. in Economics. His goal was to earn an M.S. in Computer Information Systems. Following graduate school, Onur worked as a network engineer. With a unique combination of passion, trade knowledge, an innate understanding of technology along with holding a very high standard for foodservice providers, Onur Haytac was able to determine exactly what a total restaurant POS system needed to offer.

