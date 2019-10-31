Linga to Showcase New Restaurant Operating System at Global Leadership Conference in Singapore

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Onur Haytac, creator and founder of Linga, will be in attendance in Singapore this weekend at the Global Restaurant Leadership Conference to unveil the Linga rOS (restaurant Operating System), a complete restaurant management platform built on the latest cloud-technology. This new platform represents a revolutionary way to manage multi-location and chain franchises with ease. Along with its user-friendly interface and preset integrations, Linga also offers franchise-level reporting and employee scheduling that can be critical for restaurateurs that have their hands full.

Linga will be attending GRLC in Singapore

At GRLC, he will be demonstrating Linga's all-new set of features that include multi-location online ordering, franchise loyalty programs, self-order and table-side ordering options, employee scheduling, and more.

For Linga, the Global Restaurant Leadership Conference is a chance to represent Florida to an international audience. Already operating in over 4 continents, they plan on expanding and offering their solution to new regions and markets by 2020. For Linga, this represents a tremendous opportunity to announce their operating system to an industry that is desperately seeking a way to integrate in-demand technology solutions at an affordable price.

About GRLC

The Global Restaurant Leadership Conference is an environment where franchise owners learn and interact with the forward-thinking minds in the restaurant industry. Comprised of more than 100 innovative leaders, GRLC's speakers are sure to provide the latest in industry, financial, operational and leadership insights.

About Linga rOS

Launched in 2019 , Linga provides enterprise restaurant management tools for restaurants of all sizes with a cloud-based platform that combines point-of-sale, front of house, back of house, guest-facing technology, online ordering platform, 3rd party integrations, kitchen inventory management, employee scheduling, virtual call centers, payment processing, and global franchise management features. Linga allows businesses to streamline operations, increase revenue and improve guest experiences. Learn more at www.lingapos.com.

Media Contact:

Miguel Gonzalez

239.935.8675

228292@email4pr.com

SOURCE Linga

Related Links

https://www.lingapos.com

