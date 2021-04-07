Lingerfelt CommonWealth Acquires Industrial Distribution Building For $7.8 Million, Announces Major Renovations

"Lingerfelt CommonWealth has a long history in the industrial sector spanning nearly four decades," said Brian Witthoefft, Managing Director of Lingerfelt Commonwealth Partners. "The fundamentals of Richmond's industrial market remain compelling. Vacancy rates market-wide are near 4% with less than 2% vacancy in Richmond Distribution Center. We have already secured a user for 25% of the property and interest in the remainder of the building is very active."

Renovations to the property will take approximately three months and include structural improvements such as an expanded truck court and loading area, all new dock doors, seals, levelers, additional loading docks, a new LED warehouse lighting package, a modernized sprinkler system, and a new roof system. Additionally, the facility will receive cosmetic enhancements such as being newly painted, all new landscape design, and parking lot upgrades. "The location and bones of the facility are sound and our renovations will ensure that the building is appropriately modernized to meet the needs of today's distribution and manufacturing users," said Witthoefft.

Constructed in 1984, the facility was originally a design-build for the IRS. Certain elements of the original design, such as surplus vehicular parking, are no longer required and now provide Lingerfelt CommonWealth the opportunity to further develop the site. "We will develop a new 75,000 square foot stand-alone industrial building in the corner of the surplus parking area," added Witthoefft. "We are currently in discussions with several potential build-to-suit users about that pad site."

The company recently completed a similar repositioning of an industrial facility located at 1537 Air Rail Avenue in Norfolk, Virginia. Lingerfelt CommonWealth purchased that asset in 2018 for $8.0 million, invested $7 million in improvements while securing a user, and sold the property in November of 2020 for $21.695 million.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners, the company's property management affiliate, will provide leasing, property and asset management services for the facility.

About Lingerfelt Commonwealth Partners

Lingerfelt CommonWealth Partners, headquartered in Richmond, VA, is a vertically integrated, full service real estate investment management firm with additional offices in Charlotte, NC, Greenville, SC, Hampton Roads, VA, Jacksonville, FL, Nashville TN, Raleigh, NC, Kansas City, MO, Minneapolis, MN, St. Louis, MO, Houston, TX and Tampa, FL. Together with its predecessors in the private sector and public REIT sector, its partners have built, acquired and managed nearly 20 million square feet of commercial real estate valued at approximately $2 billion across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Learn more at www.lingerfeltcommonwealth.com .

About Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC

Founded in 1996, Commonwealth Commercial is a leading full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, VA, with offices in Charlotte, NC, Greenville, SC, Hampton Roads, VA, Jacksonville, FL, Nashville TN, Raleigh, NC, Kansas City, MO, Minneapolis, MN, St. Louis, MO, Houston, TX and Tampa, FL The company provides demonstrated expertise in the areas of leasing, purchasing, selling, developing, consulting, property management and asset management services. To learn more, visit www.commonwealthcommercial.com.

