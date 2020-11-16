Lingerfelt CommonWealth Sells Virginia Beach Class A Industrial Distribution Building for $21.7 Million

Lingerfelt CommonWealth Sells Virginia Beach Class A, 100% Leased, Industrial Distribution Building for $21.7 Million. Tweet this

Commonwealth Commercial Partners, the Company's property management affiliate, provided property and asset management services for the facility. Comprehensive Development Strategies, the Company's construction management affiliate, provided construction services for the renovations to the facility.

The property is located in Virginia Beach's Airport Industrial Park, at the intersection of Diamond Springs Road and Northampton Boulevard, and includes 18 acres of land in addition to the building itself. It has two points of access to Interstate 64, which makes it very close to the region's port terminals, freight transfer and distribution facilities, and military installations nearby. It is rail-served with an active Norfolk Southern spur for efficient loading and unloading of railcars.

ABOUT LINGERFELT COMMONWEALTH PARTNERS

Lingerfelt CommonWealth Partners, headquartered in Richmond, VA, is a vertically integrated, full service real estate investment management firm with additional offices in Charlotte, NC, Greensboro, NC, Greenville, SC, Hampton Roads, VA, Jacksonville, FL, Nashville TN, Raleigh, NC, Reading, PA, Houston, TX and Tampa, FL. Together with its predecessors in the private sector and public REIT sector, its partners have built, acquired and managed nearly 20 million square feet of commercial real estate valued at approximately $2 billion across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Learn more at www.lingerfeltcommonwealth.com .

ABOUT COMMONWEALTH COMMERCIAL PARTNERS, LLC

Founded in 1996, Commonwealth Commercial is a leading full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, VA, with offices in Hampton Roads VA, Nashville TN, Jacksonville FL, Tampa FL, Greensboro NC, Charlotte NC, Raleigh/Durham NC, Greenville SC, Charleston SC, Kansas City MO, Houston TX and Reading PA. The company provides demonstrated expertise in the areas of leasing, purchasing, selling, developing, consulting, property management and asset management services. To learn more, visit www.commonwealthcommercial.com.

