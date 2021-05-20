Lingerie Brand GIAPENTA Announces Launch of Loungewear Collection "GIAPENTA LOUNGE"

MIAMI, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The internet's favorite bra company is expanding into loungewear with the launch of GIAPENTA LOUNGE. The Miami based lingerie brand which sells their collection of intimates online, is unveiling GIAPENTA LOUNGE and setting a new standard of comfort for women's loungewear. GIAPENTA is best known for killing the comfort game and incorporating temperature-regulating fabrics into their collection of intimates, proving that performance, fashion and comfort can co-exist in lingerie. Ashely Greene, Karlie Kloss and Gabriel Union are just a few celebrities who are fans of the GIAPENTA brand.

The company's community-based design approach played an integral part in the development of the new GIAPENTA LOUNGE collection. "Staying with the ethos of our brand, the move into loungewear came directly from our customers and community. We continued to hear how much they loved and were living in our bras, undies and bodysuits and wanted ultra-comfy wardrobe pieces to add to their collection. Enter GIAPENTA LOUNGE," says founder Kris Strouthopoulos. The super cozy and ultra-soft lounge collection achieves maximum comfort through their new and innovative CozyKnit fabric. The buttery knit material is uniquely crafted from super spun modal, designed to be the softest and most luxurious fabric on the market.

GIAPENTA LOUNGE consists of an edited six piece, mix-and-match collection, all designed using the brand's deliciously soft CozyKnit fabric. "Together with the incredible women from our community we set out to make the loungewear collection of their dreams that was cool, cozy and meant to be lived in. The result is six essential pieces made from the softest fabric on the planet." says Kris. A Tank Top, T Shirt, Long Sleeve Tee, Jogger, Relaxed Pant and Short are all included in GIAPENTA's blissful new Hampton's Collection. Styles range from $48-$78 and are offered in three of the brand's signature colors: Dusty Rose, Black, and Stone. All loungewear styles in the collection were designed with a relaxed, slouchy and lived-in fit and pair perfectly with the brand's line of best-selling bodysuits for a complete look. This insanely comfortable and game-changing collection is available to shop now at giapenta.com.

