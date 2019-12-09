Lingerie Fighting Championships Signs Broadcast Deal With Claxson

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. ("LFC") (OTCMKTS: BOTY) announced today that it has signed an agreement with Claxson to broadcast LFC events all over Latin America.

"We are very excited to partner with Claxson and have LFC events reach their huge audience," said Shaun Donnelly, LFC's Chief Executive Officer. "Thanks to our popularity on social media we have fans all over the world, many of whom couldn't previously view our events."



Claxson distributes to 19 Latin speaking countries around the world including Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Portugal and Spain. Their platforms run the gamut from broadcast and VOD to online and mobile.



"I'm hopeful this exposure will allow us to do an event in Central or South America in the near future," Donnelly says, "or perhaps return to Europe for the first time since LFC24: Eurobash."



Claxson will be carrying 10 previous events including LFC20: A Mid-Summer Night's Dream which has been viewed by more than 23 million people and helped earn the company a Silver Play Button from YouTube. They will also carry the four new events already announced for 2020.

About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.

Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed martial arts events for live audiences and television viewers featuring attractive female fighters.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of the Company. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the Company's ability to deliver the content as described in this press release, to generate revenue from the agreement described in this press release and to enter into distribution agreements with cable and satellite systems with sufficient viewership to generate revenue from the program, as well as those risks discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including factors described in "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form 8-K, which was filed with the SEC on April 7, 2015, and Form 10-K for the year ended February 28, 2015 and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2015 and June 30, 2015. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors other than as required under the securities laws. The Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Shaun Donnelly

+1-780-416-6914

shaun@lingeriefc.com





SOURCE Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc.