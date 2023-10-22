Lingerie market size to grow by USD 20.90 billion from 2021 to 2026 | APAC will account for 41% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The global lingerie market size is expected to grow by USD 20.90 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.77% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 41% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as the increase in the disposable income of people, the Westernization of buying habits, and changes in lifestyles. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lingerie Market 2022-2026

Lingerie Market 2022-2026: Vendor offerings

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and offers information on key vendors including:

Groupe Chantelle, Hanesbrands Inc., Hop Lun (Hong Kong) Ltd., Jockey International Inc., MAS Holdings (Pvt) Ltd., Milastar Retail Pvt. Ltd., PVH Corp., Sockkobe Co. Ltd., Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. among others.

Groupe Chantelle - The company offers a wide option of lingerie which are made of decorative fabrics such as silk, satin, Lycra, charmeuse, chiffon, and lace.

- The company offers a wide option of lingerie which are made of decorative fabrics such as silk, satin, Lycra, charmeuse, chiffon, and lace. Hanesbrands Inc. - The company offers a wide option of lingerie such as T-Shirt Front-Close Underwire Bra, Perfect Coverage ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra, and many more.

- The company offers a wide option of lingerie such as T-Shirt Front-Close Underwire Bra, Perfect Coverage ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra, and many more. Hop Lun ( Hong Kong ) Ltd. - The company offers a wide option of lingerie such as Air Lite Bra, Adele Bra, Amanda Bra, Angie Bra, Carmen, and many more.

- The company offers a wide option of lingerie such as Air Lite Bra, Adele Bra, Amanda Bra, Angie Bra, Carmen, and many more. Jockey International Inc. - The company offers a wide option of lingerie such as Magic Undercup Bra, Lounge Bra, Multi-way Strapless Bra, Active Bra, T-shirt Bra, Beginners Bra, and many more.

Lingerie Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The lingerie market report covers the following areas:

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Lingerie Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

The global lingerie market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The market growth in the offline distribution channel segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes fast-fashion retailers that mainly focus on providing the latest fashions to consumers as quickly as possible at low rates. In addition, greater visibility and a wide assortment of products and convenience are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Download a Sample Report

Lingerie Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist lingerie market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lingerie market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lingerie market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lingerie market vendors

The intimate apparel market size is projected to surge by USD 57.34 billion by 2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 8%. The preference for visually appealing intimate apparel among fashion-conscious customers, especially women is notably driving the intimate apparel market growth, although factors such as fewer barriers to new entrants leading to intense competition among key brands may impede market growth.

size is projected to surge by by 2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 8%. The preference for visually appealing intimate apparel among fashion-conscious customers, especially women is notably driving the intimate apparel market growth, although factors such as fewer barriers to new entrants leading to intense competition among key brands may impede market growth. The online lingerie market size is expected to increase by USD 6.11 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21%. The cost benefits for retailers operating in online space is notably driving the online lingerie market growth, although factors such as increasing competition from the unorganized sector may impede the market growth.

Lingerie Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 20.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.07 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Groupe Chantelle, Hanesbrands Inc., Hop Lun (Hong Kong) Ltd., Jockey International Inc., MAS Holdings (Pvt) Ltd., Milastar Retail Pvt. Ltd., PVH Corp., Sockkobe Co. Ltd., Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Groupe Chantelle

Hanesbrands Inc.

Hop Lun ( Hong Kong ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Jockey International Inc.

MAS Holdings (Pvt) Ltd.

Milastar Retail Pvt. Ltd.

PVH Corp.

Sockkobe Co. Ltd.

Triumph International Pvt. Ltd.

Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

