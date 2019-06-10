Lingerie Market to Expand at 6.4% CAGR due to Rising Attention Toward Personal Aesthetics, Noted Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TMR anticipates that the lingerie market is fragmented vendor landscape owing to the presence of numerous local, regional, and global companies. The global lingerie market is witnessing the entry of numerous players globally. Some of the key players accounted for a leading share in 2015 in revenue of the global lingerie market are PVH Corporation, Hanes International, Jockey International Inc., LVMH, and L Brands Inc.

Additionally, rising number of players is leading to increased competition in the market. In order to stand alone in the competition, the key players are implementing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. Through these strategies, these players are expanding their global reach as well as product portfolios. The branding and marketing of the lingerie play a crucial role in the sales of lingerie market especially for women. Thus, the key players are focusing on resonating positive image of women through their advertisements and sales campaigns. Thus, global companies such as Hugo Boss, Emporio Armani, Calvin Klein, and Victoria's Secret are focusing to tap the opportunities globally, especially in the developing countries.

Planning to Lay Down Future Strategy? Perfect Your Plan with Our Report Brochure here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19670

Booming E-commerce Sector Benefits Market Growth

The lingerie market is predicted to grow with a robust CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period from 2016 to 2024 on the back of growing online sales coupled with robust development in the retail sector. The booming e-commerce sector has increased the availability of branded lingerie globally, which is benefiting its sales. Additionally, growing mall-culture coupled with the focus of companies to make a mark with their physical presence globally is augmenting growth of the retail sector. This is one of the key factors fuelling growth of the global lingerie market.

The factors such as growing disposable income coupled with the desire of improved lifestyle and attention toward the aesthetics are propelling growth of the global lingerie market. The growing demand for bust-sized bras, which offers extra comfort to users is witnessing improved demand. This trend in the market of comfortable undergarments is augmenting demand for intimate apparels. This is further helping the bra segment to stand in the front line in terms of revenue.

Want to Know the Obstructions to your company's Growth in Future? Request a PDF Sample here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=19670

Rising Physical Activities to Drive the Market's Growth

However, incidences of skin allergies due to local or renowned clothing materials are restraining growth of the global lingerie market. Nonetheless, the rising availability of numerous material-based appeals is offering a solution to overcome this hindrance. Moreover, lingerie is considered as a necessity of both men and women globally. Thus, dependency for functional comfort and aesthetic are driving growth of the lingerie market. Owing to these factors, TMR expects that the global lingerie market is likely to be worth US$55.83 Bn by 2024 from the value accumulated in 2015 of US$33.18 bn.

Moreover, increasing number of fitness freaks globally especially across developing countries through sports activities, athletics, and gym exercises is rising substantially. These activities require customized and special lingerie, which offer extra comfort and support, consequently augmenting demand for special lingerie for sports. In order to cater to this demand, the key players are offering customized appeals, which are aesthetical and more comfortable.

Looking for Exclusive Market Insights from Business Experts? Request a Custom Report here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=19670

Regionally, the lingerie market in Europe is dominating the overall market owing to high adoption from the region. Further, the presence of a large number of key players in the region has led to this growth. However, demand from Asia Pacific is primarily driving the growth of the global lingerie market owing to high adoption of branded lingerie in the region.

This information is encompassed in t he report by TMR, titled, "Lingerie Market (Product - Bra, Knickers & Panties, Loungewear, and Shapewear; Distribution Channel - Online and Storefront) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2024."

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=19670

For the study, the Lingerie Market has been segmented as follows:

Type

Bra

Knickers and Panties

Lounge wear

Shape wear

Others

Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Store Front

Geography

North America

U.S.



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

UAE



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse More Consumer Goods & Services Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Smart Water Bottle Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-water-bottle-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-water-bottle-market.html Inflatable Dome Market - http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/inflatable-dome-market.html

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/inflatable-dome-market.html Smartphone Camera Lenses Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smartphone-camera-lenses-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smartphone-camera-lenses-market.html Pizza Vending Machine Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pizza-vending-machine-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact:

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://thecheckchronicle.com/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research