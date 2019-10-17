Linglong European Dealers Conference Successfully Held in Cyprus

On the morning of Oct. 11, the distributors present at the meeting visited two Linglong brand shops in Cyprus and took part in the opening ceremony of a new brand shop in Nicosia, the capital city of Cyprus,learning more about the sales of Linglong tires and the construction of its brand shops.Over the years, the local distributor of Cyprus has been focusing on the Linglong's brand management, and carrying out all-round brand promotions for Linglong through brand shops, broadcasting, magazines etc., improving Linglong's market influence, brand awareness and the product reputation, laying solid foundation for Linglong's development and layout in European market.

On the afternoon of Oct. 11, the first Linglong European Dealers Conference was officially held. Mr. Wang Feng, chairman of Linglong Tire, introduced the company's current trade development in global tire industry, the company's development in production, R&D, marketing, brand and public welfare in the first three quarters of 2019, and analyzed and answered the company's future strategic planning and development model.

Speaking about the future strategic planning, Mr. Wang Feng said that Linglong would make a clear product positioning, carry out more dimensional marketing planning, form a more professional sales service team, and vigorously develop and promote new products and technologies for the European market.

During the conference, Linglong's technician introduced the company's latest products and technologies to dealers, as well as the research and development direction of new products in the future. The sales representative mainly introduced the brand promotion of the company and the significance of the construction of brand shops, and discussed with dealers on how to carry out win-win cooperation under the current fierce market environment and severe risk challenges. Meanwhile, some distributors also shared their brand promotion experience that they had accumulated over the years, winning the recognition and resonance of the other guests present.

In addition, it was confirmed that the second European Dealers Conference would be held in France in 2020. Linglong would like to welcome more dealers and friends to attend the next year's meeting.

