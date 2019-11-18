Linglong Tire and Juventus Extend Their Partnership by Three Years

Both sides have enjoyed a deep and collaborative partnership, which has seen each of the brands mutually benefit from the agreement, as fans can look forward to even more collaborative work between the two.

"We are happy to continue this successful relationship with Linglong Tire," said Giorgio Ricci, Juventus Chief Revenue Officer. "This has proven to be a mutually beneficial partnership that has allowed both brands to continue to grow globally thanks to a series of fantastic activations. We are looking forward to expanding our collaboration in order to create even better experiences for fans."

"During the past few years, Juventus and Linglong have worked together and established a good cooperative relationship and a deep friendship," said Linglong Chairman Wang Feng. "With the help of the club's huge and loyal worldwide fan base, Linglong has improved its brand image and increased its product sales, with the brand now being chosen by more consumers. The renewal is the result of a high degree of unity in the pursuit of outstanding values for both sides. Therefore, from now until 2022, we will continue to work together with Juventus to bring more satisfaction and surprise to fans and consumers around the world."

SOURCE Linglong Tire

