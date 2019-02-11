Lingo Connector for NetSuite/QuickBooks Now Available on Amazon Marketplace Appstore

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime EDI provider eZCom Software continues to expand its offerings for online sellers — it is now offering Lingo Connector for both Netsuite and QuickBooks in the Amazon Marketplace Appstore.

By integrating an Amazon Seller Central account with their NetSuite ERP or QuickBooks accounting software, sellers can merge information seamlessly and automate many high-touch, time-consuming manual entry tasks.

"It's exciting to be a part of the Amazon Marketplace App Store," noted Carol Weidner, CEO of eZCom Software. "We're hyper-focused on creating efficiency in order management, and we know busy Amazon merchants will find real value in this app."

Found in the Ecommerce Solution Connector and Inventory & Order Management categories, these connectors for NetSuite or QuickBooks have valuable features for merchants. They can update tracking information when their Amazon Seller Central orders ship, synchronize inventory, and automatically create invoices. Shipping labels, including Prime labels, can also be generated in batches instead of one at a time.

"Offering great solutions for multi-channel selling is fueling our growth," added Weidner. "And meeting the needs of Amazon sellers with these connectors for NetSuite and QuickBooks is another example of our efforts to make order processing as efficient as possible."

Founded in 2000, eZCom Software is a leading provider of software as a service (SaaS) for EDI and eCommerce for supply chain management. Learn more at ezcomsoftware.com and on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information Direct Contact:

Derick Michael

eZCom Software

MAIN: 201.731.1835

Email: marketing@ezcomsoftware.com

SOURCE eZCom Software