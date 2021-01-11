Lingo Implements Microsoft Dynamics GP to Support Unified Back-Office

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingo Communications ("Lingo") a leading global Cloud/UC and managed services provider, today announced that it has completed the consolidation of their accounting and finance back-office systems into Microsoft Dynamics GP ("Dynamics GP") to support all three of its existing divisions (Business, Carrier and Consumer).

Atlanta-based Lingo serves customers across the globe through an extensive portfolio of Communications, Cloud/UC and Managed Services. With the implementation of the Dynamics GP solution, Lingo has created a unified accounting and finance back-office environment that offers seamless support for all the services it provides through all three of its divisions.

"Employing a flexible and unified accounting and finance back office solution was critical for us as we continue to grow," said Vincent M. Oddo, CEO of Lingo. "After careful and extensive review, we determined that the Dynamics GP platform was the right choice as it ideally supports Lingo's strategic objectives. In addition, the integration was completed by the Lingo Finance and IT teams in record time."

"The core competency of Dynamics GP is its proven ability to provide flexible and reliable business applications architected to work with any kind of transaction, f inancial or otherwise, with the scalability to meet our internal demands," said Bill Morris, CFO of Lingo. "We look forward to using this solution to help us provide the unified accounting and finance back office processing solutions needed within Lingo as we continue our growth strategy in the future."

About Lingo

Lingo is a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider to the Business, Carrier and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, data and managed services to customers around the globe. Lingo has an expansive IP-based network, experienced leadership and support staff with exceptional 24/7/365 customer care. For additional information about Lingo, please visit lingo.com.

