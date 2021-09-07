Lingo Integrates Additional Customers into ICE Back-Office Platform

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingo Communications ("Lingo") a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider, today announced that it recently completed the integration of its Lingo of Kentucky base of customers into its ICE back-office platform. Lingo also completed enhancements to ICE that increase user functionality. The completion of this latest integration project fulfills the second phase of a four-phase project, projected to be completed in Q4 '21.

The ICE back-office platform is a best-in-class, fully integrated billing, network management and workforce management platform that has been developed by Lingo (including its predecessor companies) over the past 20 years. It provides vital data and tools that Lingo back-office staff use to efficiently manage the billing, network management, service delivery and workforce management aspects of our global business.

The integration of the Lingo of Kentucky customer base into ICE was completed in record time and further streamlines Lingo's back-office systems. The latest system enhancements in ICE include: additional Billing reporting, improved Inventory Management, expanded Collections functionality, and greatly enhanced Bulk Service Delivery functionality for processing large order in an efficient manner.

"Because we are constantly enhancing our ICE back-office platform, our customers and sales partners have the peace of mind they need to focus on driving their business," said Vincent M. Oddo, CEO of Lingo. "Our value-added approach to everything we do is evident in our relentless innovation and industry-leading services."

"Our internal cutting-edge software development capabilities complement our large North American Cloud/UC, Long Distance and Fiber networks, so our staff, business customers and sales partners have a full suite of management and analytical tools right at their fingertips," said Joseph Haines, VP Operations and Engineering at Lingo.

Lingo is a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider to the Business, Carrier and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, data and managed services to customers around the globe. Lingo has an expansive IP-based network, experienced leadership and support staff with exceptional 24/7/365 customer care. For additional information about Lingo, please visit lingo.com.

