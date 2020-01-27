Lingo Reports Record Fourth-Quarter 2019 Sales Results

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingo Communications, LLC ("Lingo"), a leading global Cloud/UC communications and managed service provider dedicated to serving the SMB, Carrier and Consumer markets, announced today the results of its fourth-quarter 2019 sales bookings, which was the best three-month period in the company's history.

Lingo's three efficient sales channels (Inbound, Outbound and Partner channels) collectively achieved an overall sales booking increase of 32% compared to the sales results from the third quarter of 2019 and a 150% increase compared to the sales results from the first quarter of 2019.

The fourth-quarter growth included more sales bookings of Cloud/UC, Managed Services, Wireless and Carrier services. In addition, the sales pipeline of unsold revenue at the end of the fourth quarter stood at a record $4.0 million of total contract value.

The Carrier segment drove success through contracting and interconnecting with 20 new or renewed domestic and international Carrier partners in 2019. These partnerships will allow the Carrier segment to further expand its mature product offerings.

In addition, our Carrier segment management team actively participated in three industry trade show events including SOMOS Toll-Free User Summit, Capacity Europe and INCOMPAS in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Chuck Griffin, Lingo's President and CEO, said, "Our Q4 '19 sales bookings success reflects the hard work we have put into refining our products, services and sales channels to enhance our customer experience. Lingo customers are at the forefront of everything we do and our sales bookings success this quarter is indicative of how closely our solutions now align with the needs of the marketplace."

"We are both thrilled with the results of this past quarter; every single sales channel had significant growth," said Chris Ramsey, VP Sales & Marketing, and Jason Welsh, EVP Carrier Services for Lingo. "With a best-of-breed IP-Network that spans North America and an expanding product set, it is easy to understand why customers choose Lingo."

About Lingo

Lingo is a leading global Cloud/UC communications and managed service provider to the SMB, Carrier and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, data, managed services and network services to customers around the globe. Lingo owns both a nationwide IP-based Cloud/UC communications network as well as an expansive North American FG-D network serving many of the largest global Carrier customers. Lingo is proud to provide exceptional 24/7/365 customer care.

For additional information, please visit lingo.com.

Press Contact

Chris Ramsey

VP Sales & Marketing

chris.ramsey@lingo.com

470.401.0040

