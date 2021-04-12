Lingo Reports Record Q1 2021 Sales Bookings and Sales Pipeline Results

ATLANTA, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingo Communications ("Lingo"), a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider, today announced that it had achieved record sales bookings and record sales pipeline growth in Q1 2021. These results are the best in company history.

Lingo's three divisions (SMB, Carrier and Consumer) collectively achieved an increase in total sales bookings of 68% compared to Q1 2020 and an increase of 138% compared to Q1 2019. In addition, Cloud/UC sales bookings in Q1 2021 increased by six-fold compared with Q1 2020.

Lingo's sales channels (Partner Sales, Lead Generation Sales, Inside Sales and Carrier Sales) also grew their respective sales pipelines dramatically over the past few months which resulted in a significant increase in sales bookings in Q1 2021.

"The increase of both Q1 2021 sales bookings and the increase in Cloud/UC revenue reflects the hard work we have put into refining our products, services and sales resources to enhance our customer experience," said Vincent M. Oddo, CEO of Lingo. "Because of this significant success, we now anticipate adding more sales and back-office resources in 2021 to support this customer demand."

The SMB division sales growth included more sales bookings of Cloud/UC, Managed Services, Broadband Services and Legacy Services. The Cloud/UC sales bookings in Q1 2021 increased by 600% compared to Q1 2020. "We are thrilled with the Q1 2021 results," said Chris Ramsey, VP Sales and Marketing. "The overall sales bookings increase was amazing this past quarter and the increase in Cloud/UC sales bookings shows that Lingo now has become a strong competitor in the Cloud/UC product segment."

The Carrier division also experienced significant growth from both new customer turn-up and existing customers. The increases came from both the Domestic and International teams across all product segments. "Both our Partner and Direct sales teams were successful in adding new customers and growing existing customer relationships," said Jason Welch, EVP of Carrier Operations. "The Carrier team's implementation of our toll-free footprint expansion and further maturation of international traffic exchanges are driving the strong Q1 results anticipated by these efforts."

Lingo is a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider to the Business, Carrier and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, data and managed services to customers around the globe. Lingo has an expansive IP-based network, experienced leadership and support staff with exceptional 24/7/365 customer care. For additional information about Lingo, please visit lingo.com.

