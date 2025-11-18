LingoAce and Peking University Press Unveil the "Ace Chinese" Textbook Series

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recently concluded 2025 World Chinese Language Conference, global education technology company LingoAce announced the forthcoming publication of its Chinese learning textbook series, Ace Chinese, in collaboration with Peking University Press (PUP).

Designed for overseas learners aged 5-12, including both Chinese heritage and multicultural children, Ace Chinese marks the first comprehensive textbook formally published by an online Chinese education brand. Its launch signifies a meaningful milestone in LingoAce's long-term commitment to international Chinese education, reflecting years of sustained investment in curriculum R&D, classroom practice, and technology-enhanced learning, as well as recognition from one of the most respected academic publishers in the field.

The collaboration between LingoAce and PUP builds on a long-standing partnership. As early as 2021, the two organizations signed a strategic cooperation agreement, initiating copyright collaborations on reading materials and other content projects. During the 2024 World Chinese Language Conference, they further deepened their ties by signing the publication agreement for Ace Chinese. By combining PUP's academic expertise in language education publishing with LingoAce's extensive learner data and frontline teaching experience across the globe, the two parties have been exploring an innovative pathway that integrates EdTech with academic publishing.

"Peking University Press has always been dedicated to advancing Chinese language education worldwide," Xiaoxia Deng at PUP, speaking at the New Book Launch Session of the Conference. "Our collaboration with LingoAce demonstrates how academic rigor and innovative educational technology can together support the next generation of global Chinese learners. We believe the publication of Ace Chinese marks an important milestone for the international Chinese language education."

"This partnership embodies our shared mission to bring authentic and effective Chinese learning experiences to students worldwide," said Hugh Yao, Founder and CEO at LingoAce and Editor-in-Chief of Ace Chinese. "By placing learners first, Ace Chinese integrates pedagogy, technology, and culture—moving beyond teaching language skills to nurturing curiosity, identity, and global competence."

The textbook series draws upon PUP's extensive expertise in Chinese language pedagogy while integrating LingoAce's insights from teaching over 400,000 learners across more than 100 countries. Each unit blends clear linguistic progression, cross-cultural understanding, and digital-age adaptability—helping students not only learn the Chinese language, but also connect with its cultural context.

Built around real-life contexts such as family, school, festivals, and community, the series adopts thematic and project-based learning, to help children acquire language naturally through listening, speaking, reading, and writing. It aligns with ACTFL, YCT, and HSK standards, while referencing Common Core, AP, and IB frameworks to ensure global relevance and consistency.

Each level includes core textbooks, workbooks, flashcards, placement tools, and digital audio materials, forming a complete learner-centered ecosystem. The series will first be rolled out across LingoAce's AI-powered global classrooms upon publication, driving the company's next phase of curriculum and content innovation.

"Language learning should not be about rote repetition—it should be an immersive and meaningful experience," said Dr. Xiaoqiu Xu, Vice President of Academics at LingoAce and Editor-in-Chief of Ace Chinese. "In developing this series, we drew on heritage and second-language acquisition theories, as well as cross-cultural education research. From vocabulary distribution and topic selection to visual storytelling, every design choice follows children's natural language development patterns."

The New Book Launch Session at the 2025 World Chinese Language Conference also featured Bo Liu, Head of Chinese Curriculum at LingoAce and Associate Editor-in-Chief of Ace Chinese, who presented the series' academic design and LingoAce's experience in global Chinese education.

By focusing on learners' real needs and global learning contexts, LingoAce continues to upgrade its curriculum and content ecosystem—bridging academic excellence, technology, and cultural connection to empower every learner to succeed as a global citizen.

About LingoAce

LingoAce is a global education technology company on a mission to make learning for kids more engaging, effective, and accessible through technology. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Singapore and has global operations throughout the United States, Southeast Asia, Europe, and China. Backed by the world's top investors, including Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India & Southeast Asia), Owl Ventures, Tiger Global, and Shunwei Capital, LingoAce has a roster of more than 5,000 professionally certified teachers and has taught more than 20 million classes to PreK-12 learners in more than 100 countries. In 2023, LingoAce was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list and the GSV EdTech 150 list of the world's most transformative EdTech companies for the second year in a row. In 2025, LingoAce won the EdTechX Asia Pacific Award, and was also recognized on the 2026 GSV 150 list for the third time. Learn more about LingoAce: https://www.lingoace.com/.

SOURCE LingoAce