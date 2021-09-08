Lingoda Announces Global Initiative To Honor Teachers As They Head Back To School

MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingoda , the number one trusted online language school, today announced the launch of its global initiative "Lingoda Thank A Teacher", to recognize and appreciate teachers around the world for their hard work, dedication and commitment. The initiative consists of a social media contest that kicks off today on Instagram and Facebook.

Lingoda is inviting students from all over the world to create a post on social media about how a teacher changed their lives using the hashtag #LingodaThankATeacher. The post will serve as a nomination for the teacher and for the student themselves. At the close of the campaign, Lingoda will select five winning teachers and their nominators and reward them with a cash prize. In addition, the winning experiences will be shared across Lingoda's Facebook and Instagram pages on October 5 in celebration of World Teachers' Day.

The holiday, according to UNESCO , commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which set the benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.

"At Lingoda, our teachers are central to who we are and the reason we are a special place to learn a new language. This is why I'm thrilled we're launching our ''Thank A Teacher'' initiative and recognizing every teacher who has dedicated their lives to helping others," said Michael Shangkuan, CEO of Lingoda. "With going back to school looking different this year due to the Delta variant of COVID-19 adding complications, we thought ''Lingoda Thank A Teacher'' would be a great way to come together, give thanks and show our world's teachers how much they are appreciated."

To enter the competition:

- Follow Lingoda on Facebook and Instagram.

- Create a post telling us about a teacher who changed your life.

- Use the hashtag #LingodaThankATeacher in your post.

- Tag a friend in the comments to make sure more teachers are celebrated.

The deadline to enter is September 26, 2021.

Founded in 2013 by entrepreneurs Fabian and Felix Wunderlich, Lingoda offers live small group and private classes available 24/7 in four languages - English, German, French and Spanish. Lingoda teaches almost 550,000 classes each year through a community of over 1,500 certified, native-speaking teaching professionals. The company's structured curriculum includes over 2,000 digital lessons produced in-house by linguistic experts. Courses are designed to empower language fluency, and 97% of Lingoda learners confirm that the platform is more effective than using language apps alone.

To learn more about "Lingoda Thank A Teacher," please visit Lingoda's blog as well as the company's Facebook and Instagram pages.

About Lingoda

Lingoda is the number one trusted online language school. Founded in Berlin, Germany in 2013, we provide convenient and accessible online language courses in German, English, Business English, Spanish and French to over 80,000 students worldwide. Our private and small group classes are taught by over 1,500 qualified, native-speaking teachers. With almost 550,000 classes available per year and accessible 24/7, our mission is to empower even the busiest people to master a language and unlock their potential — at any time, from anywhere.

We believe in a communicative approach to language learning: mastering a language means being able to speak it with confidence. Our CEFR-focused learning materials are designed by linguistic experts and focus on meaningful topics that are applicable to our students' interests, careers and everyday lives. Thanks to our extensive rotating roster of teachers and our small group classes, students are exposed to a variety of regional accents and expressions within the same language and have the time and space to practice speaking in every lesson.

Our diverse team includes almost 200 international professionals from 30 countries speaking 40 languages. In 2021, Crunchbase listed Lingoda among the top 3 language learning companies globally. We have a score of 4.5 on Trustpilot and 75% of our reviews are rated as 'excellent' because we offer a high-quality and authentic learning experience that helps students achieve their learning goals and transform their lives. Visit www.lingoda.com for additional information.

