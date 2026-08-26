Lingokids Hires Former Tilting Point Studio Head Mathias Royer to Lead Lingokids Studios

The former Tilting Point chief of Studios will run games for Lingokids, which reaches more than 20 million kids a month, as the No. 1 entertainment platform for young kids.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingokids, the kids' interactive entertainment platform used by more than 20 million children every month, today named Mathias Royer as VP of Lingokids Studios. Royer, a 15-year veteran of the mobile games industry and former Chief Studios Officer at Tilting Point, will lead and scale Lingokids Studios, the company's in-house games and content studio.

Mathias Royer, VP of Lingokids Studios

For the past year and a half, Lingokids has been creating games for some of the most iconic brands and characters in children's entertainment such as Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Moonbug Entertainment's Blippi, Animaj's Pocoyo and more. The appointment comes as the company enters a new phase of growth and expansion: as the platform scales, it will keep growing its slate of interactive experiences and deepening those partnerships, with more to come, bringing even more of the characters and worlds kids love into safe, high-quality play.

Royer spent more than 15 years in the video games industry, including as Chief Studios Officer at Tilting Point, where he was a founding member of the company's Barcelona studio, where he oversaw key expansions such as the acquisition of Budge Studios. He has built international game studios from the ground up and grown free-to-play portfolios to nine-figure revenues, running product strategy, live operations and partnerships with developers, IP owners and platforms. He began his career at Gameloft, and has spent the past two years advising game studios and investors across the sector.

"Over the past year, Lingokids has grown rapidly to become the No. 1 entertainment platform for young kids, and bringing someone of Mathias' caliber on board is a clear signal of how serious we are about being the future of this industry," said Cristóbal Viedma, founder and CEO of Lingokids. "His experience building beloved games at scale will help us raise the bar on the experiences we create, always safe, always high-quality, and always with learning woven in."

As VP of Lingokids Studios, Royer will lead the company's content strategy and oversee its growing slate of games and interactive experiences. He will continue raising the bar for what exceptional games for kids should look like while innovating to keep Lingokids at the forefront of the space as the ultimate fun, safe, and beneficial destination for kids around the world.

"Lingokids is one of the rare companies combining true entertainment craft with genuine purpose," said Royer. "With an ambitious platform strategy and exciting partnerships ahead, the opportunity to build experiences that reach millions of families, and that actually help kids grow, is exactly the challenge I've been looking for. I'm thrilled to help shape what comes next."

The 2026 Kids Interactive Entertainment Report from Lingokids found that parents and kids prefer interactive content and that games are now the third most-common way kids learn about new characters, behind TV shows and movies. With the launch of Billy's Lab earlier this year where kids can test AI-enabled game prototypes, Royer will lead a Lingokids team at the leading edge of kids' entertainment.

ABOUT LINGOKIDS

Lingokids is the No. 1 kids' interactive entertainment platform, loved by kids, designed by educators, and trusted by parents worldwide. Used by over 20 million kids each month, Lingokids turns fun screen time into safe, high-quality play that sneaks in learning.

Lingokids sparks curiosity and creativity, helping kids explore who they are and who they can become. With over 4,000 games, shows, and songs, more than 30 awards, and nearly 200 million downloads worldwide, we partner with the biggest names including Disney, Blippi, NASA, BBC Earth, and Oxford University Press.

To learn more, visit lingokids.com. Everything kids love.

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SOURCE Lingokids