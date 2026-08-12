These Are the Movie and TV Characters Gen Alpha Loves Most -- And Wants to Interact With

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbie, Bluey, Spider-Man and Sonic the Hedgehog top the list of characters young kids name as their favorites, according to new data published in the Kids Interactive Entertainment Report from Lingokids, the No. 1 interactive entertainment platform for young kids.

The report, which is based on surveys of 2,000 parents of young kids, Lingokids usage data and data from The Insights Family, captures the characters kids ages 3-8 love most — and underscores that today's youngest fans expect to do more than watch their favorites.

Lingokids Findings from the Kids Interactive Entertainment Report from Lingokids.

When asked to name their favorite character, girls ages 3-8 choose:

Barbie Bluey Elsa (Frozen)* Moana* SpongeBob SquarePants Hello Kitty Peppa Pig Spider-Man* Cinderella* Mickey Mouse*

Boys ages 3-8 choose:

Spider-Man* Sonic the Hedgehog SpongeBob SquarePants Superman Bluey Batman Mario (Super Mario) Mickey Mouse* Chase (Paw Patrol) Iron Man*

*Indicates this character is featured in activities on the Lingokids platform

The report found that games are increasingly how kids discover their favorite characters. While TV shows and movies remain the leading ways kids learn about new characters, games now rank third — ahead of toys, the internet, books, friends and clothing. For Gen Alpha, whose screentime is overwhelmingly interactive, playing with a character is becoming as natural a path to fandom as watching one.

"The characters on these lists span seven decades of entertainment, but they're all entering a new era of interactivity," said Maud Cariddi, Global VP of Brand at Lingokids. "When a favorite character shows up in a game, kids don't just recognize them — they build memories with them. That's why many parents use Lingokids to introduce their children to their own favorite characters."

Indeed, many of the characters on these lists span generations. More than two-thirds of parents surveyed (68.4%) said their child is a fan of at least some of the same characters they enjoyed in their own childhood, including 12.2% whose kids share many of the same favorites. Another 12.8% of parents say a shared fandom hasn't happened yet for them — but they hope it will.

"One of the most special ways I've bonded with my child is through sharing the same characters that made my own childhood feel magical," said survey respondent Mandy P. of South Carolina. "In a way, it feels like I'm passing down a piece of my childhood, while also creating brand new memories together. Those shared moments have become something I truly cherish, and they remind me that even across generations, the things that bring us joy and comfort can stay the same."

Many characters on both lists — including Elsa, Moana, Spider-Man, Cinderella, Mickey Mouse and Iron Man — currently have interactive activities on the Lingokids platform, where kids can play alongside the characters they love.

"It's great to see so many characters show up on both the girls' and boys' lists, including many with custom interactive active activities on our platform," said Cariddi. "We look forward to launching more before the end of the year."

The full Kids Interactive Entertainment Report, including complete character rankings, screentime trends and platform safety findings, is available at lingokids.com/research.

About Lingokids

Lingokids is the No. 1 kids' interactive entertainment platform, loved by kids, designed by educators, and trusted by parents worldwide. Used by over 20 million kids each month, Lingokids turns fun screen time into safe, high-quality play that sneaks in learning.

Lingokids sparks curiosity and creativity, helping kids explore who they are and who they can become. With over 4,000 activities, shows, and songs, more than 30 awards, and nearly 200 million downloads worldwide, we partner with the biggest names including Blippi, NASA, BBC Earth, and Oxford University Press.

To learn more, visit lingokids.com. Everything kids love.

Contact:

Jason Simms

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SOURCE Lingokids