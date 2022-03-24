Lingokids makes the leap into the physical world with the launch of a board game with Ravensburger

MADRID, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingokids , a Spanish startup specialising in digital content in English for young children, makes its first leap into the physical world with Ravensburger. In 2020, the historic German educational games company entered the company as an investor. Now, they are launching their first offline board game together, Lingokids Memory®, which allows children from 3 years of age to learn simple vocabulary in English with the help of characters in the app.

It's a game with 64 cards that form 32 pairs of identical images, which exercises visual memory, cognitive ability, concentration and rapid thinking. The game is now available in Germany, France, Italy and Spain and will soon be released in more countries. It comes with a gift voucher for the use of the unlimited version of Lingokids free for one month. The game can also be played online in the Lingokids app.

"All our digital content is based on the Playlearning™ methodology, which uses games to improve the learning process. Now, we've made it into a board game for thousands of families to enjoy, thanks to this collaboration with Ravensburger," explains Cristóbal Viedma, CEO of the company.

Thomas Zumbuehl, International Category Director of Ravensburger, adds that "Ravensburger and Lingokids have the same objective: to support children in their personal development. We are delighted with Lingokids Memory®, in which we have combined digital learning with our most successful game to create a physical game experience that will give children greater motivation to learn while having fun."

About Lingokids

Lingokids is an English language learning app for children aged two to eight. Forty-five million families around the world have downloaded it. Lingokids works with NGOs such as UNICEF, the Red Cross, UNHCR and Save the Children to break down language barriers and promote equal opportunities for all children. The company has so far raised $65 million from investors such as Ravensburger and funds such as Holtzbrinck Ventures, JME Venture Capital, Sabadell Ventures, and business angels such as Gwynne Shotwell, president and COO of SpaceX. It has received several awards, such as the Award for the Startup with the Greatest Social Impact on Education at the 2018 enlightED Awards.

