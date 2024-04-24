Lingokids Named One of TIME's Best EdTech Companies of 2024

The top early learning app for kids recognized for its global financial strength and industry impact

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingokids, a leading early learning app, has been recognized by TIME Magazine as one of the World's Top EdTech Companies . This accolade reflects the company's financial robustness and significant impact within the global educational technology sector.

The ranking by TIME was based on an exhaustive analysis conducted by Statista, which evaluated over 7,000 companies worldwide. Factors such as financial performance and industry influence were key to this distinction. Lingokids excelled in both categories, showcasing its market leadership and transformative educational approach.

Cristobal Viedma, CEO and founder of Lingokids, expressed his gratitude: "We are deeply honored by this recognition from TIME. It validates the hard work our team has invested in developing a product that is not only enjoyable but also instrumental in equipping children globally with essential educational and life skills."

The award joins a series of recent accolades for Lingokids, including Good Housekeeping's Best Learning App 2023, Kidscreen's Best Original Learning App for two consecutive years, the Sensical SELECTION seal from Common Sense Media, the National Parenting Product Award, and the Top Parenting Product Award by Parent Tested Parent Approved.

Lingokids employs its unique Playlearning™ methodology to redefine how children learn traditional and modern life skills through play. This approach centers around a child-led learning model with thousands of interactive experiences across various media, teaching everything from empathy and engineering to math and mindfulness. The app is available on iOS, Android, and Amazon Fire Tablets.

