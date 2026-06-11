Lingokids Serves Up a Summer of Interactive Inspiration for Kids -- Starting with Soccer

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools across the U.S. are letting out for the summer as weather warms up and players and fans from throughout the world come together for the greatest soccer competition on the planet. Lingokids, the No. 1 online entertainment platform for young children, has created two sets of interactive content to help kids 8 and under learn more about soccer and engage in safe summer fun.

Lingokids' "Soccer Cup" is a set of online soccer-themed puzzles and problem-solving games for kids. Lingokids' "Camp Lingokids" is a collection of dozens of seasonal online games for kids.

Kids ready to discover what exceptional soccer players do to build teamwork and maintain healthy habits can explore and play the collection of lessons and games Lingokids created to coincide with the celebration of global soccer. In all, Lingokids has assembled a dozen soccer-themed puzzles, problem-solving games and skill-building activities for kids to enjoy during their online playtime.

Lingokids' wide range of soccer-focused activities includes games that encourage kids to solve puzzles and gain spatial awareness, as well as help improve speaking and collaboration skills. The platform has also added "I Can Be a Soccer Player" to its Career Lesson series, which kicked off with a collaboration with NASA earlier this year and helps kids learn more about popular career paths.

"When children engage with a topic across multiple settings, it can spark a lasting passion," says child psychologist Dr. Diana Barrett. "With soccer taking center stage this summer, screen time can become an opportunity to deepen kids' connection to the game.

"Soccer themed puzzles, problem-solving challenges, and interactive activities not only build knowledge and enthusiasm for soccer culture, but also strengthen important skills that support performance on the field in-including visual attention, processing speed, spatial awareness, following directions, divided attention, communication, and collaboration," Barrett continues. "By connecting learning and play, children can develop both a love of the game and the foundational skills that help them succeed as players."

In July, Lingokids is also launching a collection of dozens of seasonal games and activities that help bring summertime fun to life and inspire kids to get outside and explore, create and try new things. Kids will find fun ways to try new foods, stay hydrated, learn what to do on a picnic, discover inspiration for building sandcastles and ways to enjoy long trips in cars or planes.

According to Lingokids' recently released Kids Interactive Entertainment Report, 71 percent of parents say screentime can be enriching, and 82 percent say their child has learned from time using screens. And, approximately one-third of parents rely on screentime for ease of summer travel.

"We are all about quality screentime that kids enjoy and adults feel good about," says Lingokids Global VP of Brand Maud Cariddi. "A key part of that is inspiring kids to explore the world around them after learning something new on our platform. Our goal is to entertain kids this summer, while kicking some personal development into the net as well."

Find the Lingokids "Soccer Cup" in the "Worlds to Explore" section of the app, and watch for "Camp Lingokids" in July.

About LingoKids

Lingokids is the No. 1 kids' interactive entertainment platform, loved by kids, designed by educators, and trusted by parents worldwide. Used by over 20 million kids each month, Lingokids turns fun screen time into safe, high-quality play that sneaks in learning.

Lingokids sparks curiosity and creativity, helping kids explore who they are and who they can become. With over 4,000 activities, shows, and songs, more than 30 awards, and nearly 200 million downloads worldwide, we partner with the biggest names including Blippi, NASA, BBC Earth, and Oxford University Press.

To learn more, visit lingokids.com. Everything kids love.

Contact:

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SOURCE Lingokids