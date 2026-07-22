Report: Parents Feel Like 'Almost Anything' Can Get on a Kids' App

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingokids, the No. 1 online entertainment platform for young children, found that for many families, kids' entertainment platforms feel like a free-for-all. More than half of parents say "almost anything" can get on a kids-entertainment platform.

The finding comes from the Kids Interactive Entertainment Report, a detailed look at screentime trends of kids ages 8 and under. The report reveals broad frustration with the state of kids' content.

Findings from the Kids Interactive Entertainment Report from Lingokids.

How parents feel about screentime safety and quality

55.3% Almost anything can get on a kids-entertainment platform

65.4% Wish the content their kids access was better

65.7% The amount of online content for kids is overwhelming (at least sometimes)

"Parents don't want endless scroll or autoplay for their kids. Half of parents say their kids have experienced inappropriate content online and more than half say almost anything can get on a kids-entertainment platform," says Cristóbal Viedma, founder and CEO of Lingokids. "It's clear that curation is key."

The report also found that safety is the top priority for parents when it comes to their kids' content. "There's too much that's not age appropriate," one parent who took the survey wrote. "Inappropriate content mixed in with kids' content is a huge issue and one major reason I hate certain platforms."

Many families are responding by tightening control over where their kids spend screentime rather than how much. As another surveyed parent put it: "My household screentime is limited only by apps, but the quality has to be great."

The report predicts this shift will define the next era of kids' entertainment, with parents abandoning open platforms in favor of trusted, closed environments.

"That frustration is only growing," says Maud Cariddi, Global VP of Brand at Lingokids. "By 2028, we expect parents to move away from open platforms and toward curated environments they trust. The platforms that earn trust won't just filter low-quality content — they'll actively design experiences where every piece of content has been chosen with intention. The era of 'endless scroll' for kids is ending."

Lingokids was built for exactly that kind of trust. The platform is ad-free and fully curated, with no open uploads, no autoplay rabbit holes and every activity chosen with intention. It's screentime with everything kids love that adults can feel good about too.

Read the full Kids Interactive Entertainment Report at lingokids.com/research.

About Lingokids

Lingokids is the No. 1 kids' interactive entertainment platform, loved by kids, designed by educators, and trusted by parents worldwide. Used by over 20 million kids each month, Lingokids turns fun screen time into safe, high-quality play that sneaks in learning.

Lingokids sparks curiosity and creativity, helping kids explore who they are and who they can become. With over 4,000 activities, shows, and songs, more than 30 awards, and nearly 200 million downloads worldwide, we partner with the biggest names including Blippi, NASA, BBC Earth, and Oxford University Press.

To learn more, visit lingokids.com. Everything kids love.

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SOURCE Lingokids