These Are the Top Things Parents Get Done While Their Kids Use Screens

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingokids, the No. 1 online entertainment platform for young children, asked parents what they actually get done while their kids use screens — and the top answer is getting dinner on the table. Nearly seven in 10 parents (69.0%) say screentime frees them up for cooking and food prep, followed closely by other household operations like cleaning.

Findings from the Kids Interactive Entertainment Report from Lingokids.

The finding comes from the Kids Interactive Entertainment Report, a detailed look at screentime trends of kids ages 8 and under. The survey asked parents what screentime frees them up to do. The top answers were:

Cooking/food prep — 69.0%

Household operations (cleaning, paying bills, etc.) — 65.4%

Work — 33.7%

Talking with partner/friends/guests — 31.7%

Relax and regroup — 27.0%

Focus on other kids — 24.5%

With cooking and household operations far outpacing every other answer, the data shows that screentime's biggest job in most homes is simply keeping the household running.

"For today's families, screentime is part of daily life. One reason for that is to give parents space to get things done," says Cristóbal Viedma, founder and CEO of Lingokids. "Parents often feel guilt about this, but if the content is trustworthy and parents can accomplish what they need to in order to fully engage with their children, it's a win for everyone."

Productivity is also the main reason parents bend their own rules. The report found that when parents override a screentime limit, the No. 1 reason is so they can finish a task — cited more often than special occasions or a child's request.

For those moments, Lingokids strives to be screentime parents don't have to second-guess. The platform is ad-free and fully curated, so parents can focus on the task in front of them knowing exactly what's on the screen in the next room.

Read the full Kids Interactive Entertainment Report at lingokids.com/research.

About Lingokids

Lingokids is the No. 1 kids' interactive entertainment platform, loved by kids, designed by educators, and trusted by parents worldwide. Used by over 20 million kids each month, Lingokids turns fun screen time into safe, high-quality play that sneaks in learning.

Lingokids sparks curiosity and creativity, helping kids explore who they are and who they can become. With over 4,000 activities, shows, and songs, more than 30 awards, and nearly 200 million downloads worldwide, we partner with the biggest names including Disney, Blippi, NASA, BBC Earth, and Oxford University Press.

To learn more, visit lingokids.com. Everything kids love.

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SOURCE Lingokids