Lingotek, a Technology-Driven Translation Services Company, Appoints Localization Industry Veteran Mark Hjerpe as Chief Revenue Officer

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingotek, the leader in cloud-based translation technology, announced today the appointment of Mark Hjerpe as Chief Revenue Officer. Hjerpe brings more than 20 years of enterprise localization and revenue management experience to the company. He will continue to drive the expansion of Lingotek's translation business globally through its leading-edge translation platform.

Mark Hjerpe - Chief Revenue Officer, Lingotek

"We did an exhaustive search and the combination of Mark's deep industry experience, extensive management resume, and substantial thought leadership catalogue combined to make him the perfect candidate," said Jeff Labrum, CEO of Lingotek. "As an experienced localization professional, Mark understands the evolving landscape of the industry and the need to differentiate Lingotek based on our value proposition: an end-to-end translation solution that includes Lingotek's industry-leading cloud-based translation management system (TMS), deep bench of fully integrated connectors, drag and drop customizable workflows, functionality rich translator workbench, seamless multi-vendor capabilities, and industry-leading Linguistic Quality Evaluation (LQE) program—all supported by the world's top linguists."

"I'm honored to join the Lingotek family at such an exciting time for the company," said Hjerpe. "From entering the market 14 years ago as the first true cloud-based TMS, to now managing over 2.5 billion translated words annually for our roster of global marquee clients, Lingotek has grown into an industry leader by providing unique translation advantage to each and every customer."

Hjerpe has played a pioneering role in the expansion of the global language services and technology industry. He has lived, worked and led teams in Latin America, Asia and Europe, developing best practices in translation management and streamlining multilingual workflows for global corporations. Prior to his role at Lingotek, Hjerpe served as exec team member and Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at RWS Life Sciences.

About Lingotek

Lingotek, the industry-leading cloud-based translation solution, connects all of your global content in one place, giving you the power to manage your brand worldwide. Our technology pairs with the best enterprise applications and expert language services to continuously push dynamic multilingual content to all of your global markets. Lingotek is based in Lehi, Utah, in the area known as Silicon Slopes, and has an office in the United Kingdom. Lingotek is funded by Signal Peak Ventures and In-Q-Tel.

