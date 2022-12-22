Linguabee Has a New Queen Bee!...

ARVADA, Colo., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linguabee, the largest Deaf-owned and operated interpreting and translation services company in the world, is bee-lighted to announce that we will appoint a new Queen Bee, or CEO, to bring the company to new heights. Our new Queen Bee will be Rayni Plaster Torres, effective January 1, 2023. Our current Queen Bee, Justin "Bucky" Buckhold is more than thrilled to be transitioning fully to his passion, sales and marketing, and he will remain as one of the main bees at Linguabee.

Rayni Plaster Torres brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the interpreting field to Linguabee. She joined the company and donned her wings in March 2022, and in that short time span, has already significantly transformed company operations. Prior to Linguabee, Plaster Torres worked at Gallaudet University where she co-led the ground-breaking "Emerging Signers" Program, structured the Deaf Interpreter Mentoring Program, and provided services as a staff interpreter. The new Queen Bee is a nationally recognized master trainer of both the Deaf Interpreter and Legal Interpreter curriculums respectively.

Bucky remarked, "As has been said before, 'In life, change is inevitable, while in business, change is vital.' This change is a wonderful opportunity for our company to continue to innovate with a growth mindset. Another example of vital and necessary change is our progression from having an in-house scheduling platform to partnering with Octoo, a highly-efficient SaaS. This outsourcing will allow us to fully focus on the customer service experience. This is crucial as the heart of our company, what Linguabee stands for, has always been the people we serve."

Rayni Plaster Torres added, "Linguabee isn't just an interpreting agency, it's a movement. A movement to put Deaf people at the center of decision making about interpreting services. When decisions are made by people who don't directly experience the services provided, how do they really understand the needs of the consumer, or the impact of their decisions? This is exactly why Linguabee exists. Our team is Deaf-led. We have firsthand experience being consumers ourselves, and we know that we need to transform the experience of communication access for all human beings. This is what drives us. Buzz onward."

More About Linguabee

Linguabee, the world's largest company that is completely operated and owned by Deaf people, is proud to provide sign language translation and interpretation services. We also provide translation and interpretation services for other foreign languages, and have both on-site and remote interpreting nationwide, as well as CART services. We are innovative, hyper-efficient, and at the forefront of technology.

Linguabee buzzes on Octoo, a proprietary customized online booking platform that provides provider-matching algorithms and controlled broadcast mechanisms -- plus a lot more! The number one mission for everyone here at Linguabee is making sure that our customers have full communication access, as well as full transparent access to the process of booking an interpreter. We believe that all humans have the right to choose their own interpreter.

