Linguamatics I2E AMP 2.0 Automates Critical Insights Discovery in Real-Time with NLP

I2E AMP 2.0 includes enhanced functionality to speed overall throughput and performance, sophisticated pre- and post-processing capabilities, a Web GUI to simplify the set-up of initial workflows, and new AMP Agents for smarter load balancing, easier deployment, and optimized I2E management.

"I2E's flexible NLP platform goes far beyond traditional entity mark-up, providing semantically enriched data that normalizes concepts and relationships based on the relevant context," said David Milward, chief technology officer for Linguamatics. "With AMP, clients now have an enterprise class, high-throughput solution that provides secure, fault-tolerant, scalable, and real-time ETL from unstructured text to structured data."

"AMP provides for the rapid transactional processing of unstructured data for a variety of workflows, including document markup and data extraction to feed enterprise search engines, machine learning, data warehouses, and dashboards," said Phil Hastings, chief business development officer for Linguamatics. "The 2.0 release includes new options that make it an even more valuable solution that can be applied to multiple use cases across life sciences and healthcare."

Within the life sciences, I2E AMP enables the automated transformation of text into structured data across the drug discovery and development pipeline. I2E AMP is highly configurable, allowing the flexible use of a wide range of ontologies and business rules to be applied. Pharmaceutical companies are using I2E AMP in target selection, for example to generate target-indication dashboards from patents; in business intelligence to generate email alerts for clinical trial insights; to build safety databases from internal reports; and in regulatory affairs for document QA.

AMP allows healthcare users to quickly extract critical clinical details buried as unstructured text within EHRs, transform the text into discrete data, populate data warehouses, and support predictive risk models. New pre- and post-processing features enable the identification of document sections and evaluation of I2E NLP results for specific clinical criteria. This real-time NLP capability supports a more complete, 360-view of each patient so that providers can easily detect patient risk and predict adverse events, match patients with clinical trials, or support clinical document improvement workflows.

About Linguamatics

Linguamatics transforms unstructured big data into big insights to advance human health and wellbeing. A world leader in deploying innovative natural language processing (NLP)-based text mining for high-value knowledge discovery and decision support, Linguamatics' solutions are used by top commercial, academic and government organizations, including 18 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and leading US healthcare organizations.

Linguamatics I2E is used to mine a wide variety of text resources, such as scientific literature, patents, Electronic Health Records (EHRs), clinical trials data, news feeds, social media and proprietary content. I2E can be deployed as an in-house enterprise system, or as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) on the cloud. For more information, visit www.linguamatics.com and follow @Linguamatics on Twitter.

