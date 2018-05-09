Linguamatics Introduces Breakthrough Scientific Search Solution

iScite is designed as a next-generation search experience that empowers non-technical users to conduct their own NLP-based scientific searches to extract data insights. Rather than rely on time- and/or resource-crunched technical experts to create and perform searches, iScite enables users to quickly and independently find precise answers to their high-value questions.

"Traditional search methods are often time-consuming, expensive and ineffective, and the results are imprecise and difficult to sift through," said Jane Reed, head of life science strategy for Linguamatics. "With iScite, users can take advantage of the power of NLP without the traditional complexities. Our patent-pending Answer-Routing Engine interprets users' search terms and guides them to the best possible answers to their questions. Searches are seamless across multiple content sources, and users are quickly pointed to the exact content relevant to their search without having to laboriously read through every word of the source documents."

iScite uses Linguamatics' award-winning technology stack to handle the nuances of language and the variety of ways people express the same information, ensuring searches are comprehensive and accurate. Using advanced NLP relationship and pattern matching, iScite rapidly guides users directly to the relevant insights extracted from cloud-hosted scientific content. Results are presented in a structured, semantically-meaningful way, with options for dynamic filtering and faceting, and multiple collaboration features to allow easier sharing of insights with co-workers and key stakeholders. Behind the scenes Linguamatics uses a powerful blend of NLP and machine learning-based methods to achieve the best precision and recall.

"By empowering end-user scientists and clinicians with an easy-to-use search engine, we are speeding their access to the right knowledge for decision-making to advance the discovery, development and delivery of therapeutics," said Linguamatics Executive Chairman John Brimacombe. "iScite has the potential to revolutionize the search process for the biomedical industry by providing everyone with rapid access to the knowledge they need, while freeing data scientists and informaticians to focus on the most challenging, in-depth search projects. iScite is a breakthrough in scientific research, filling an industry demand for a self-service alternative that delivers deep insights in a single search."

Linguamatics will demonstrate iScite at Bio-IT World 2018 in Boston May 15-17. Visit us at booth #549, or go to our website, http://www.linguamatics.com/iscite, for more information.

About Linguamatics

Linguamatics transforms unstructured big data into big insights to advance human health and wellbeing. A world leader in deploying innovative text analytics for high-value knowledge discovery and decision support, Linguamatics' solutions are used by top commercial, academic and government organizations, including 18 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and leading US healthcare organizations.

Linguamatics Media contact:

Michelle Ronan Noteboom, Sr. Account Director

Amendola Communications

+ 1 512.426.2870

mnoteboom@acmarketingpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linguamatics-introduces-breakthrough-scientific-search-solution-300644866.html

SOURCE Linguamatics

Related Links

http://www.linguamatics.com

