Linguamatics iScite 2.0 Wins Bio-IT World's Best of Show Judges' Prize

Bio-IT World's Best of Show Awards Program recognizes the most innovative product solutions for the life science industry, as judged by a panel of experts from academia, industry, pharma and biotech. During the May 16 awards ceremony, iScite was applauded as a product that had "blown away" the judges, by putting "big pharma power into the hands of the small guy." Judges also recognized iScite for "the natural language processing power it delivers at a very affordable price point" and issued a challenge to the Bio-IT community to embrace the tool to "see what a whole community of really smart people can accomplish with it."

"We are thrilled to be awarded with the Judges' Prize and honored by the amazing feedback from the judges and other conference participants," said John M. Brimacombe, executive chairman for Linguamatics. "The reaction to iScite is overwhelmingly positive, confirming our belief that this solution delivers a major search breakthrough, thanks to its novel answer-routing engine. iScite delivers a balance of usability and power that democratizes the scientific search process and magnifies user productivity. It's truly the first real innovation in search in a very long time."

iScite allows researchers to extract and analyze relevant data to rapidly answer business-critical questions. iScite utilizes Linguamatics' award-winning NLP-based blend of analytical methods to understand the semantics and structure of text and handles the variety of ways people express the same information, ensuring searches are comprehensive and accurate. According to IDC, knowledge workers spend an average of 8.8 hours per week searching for information. iScite reduces search time and delivers more complete answers to drive faster scientific discovery and development.

About Linguamatics

Linguamatics transforms unstructured big data into big insights to advance human health and wellbeing. A world leader in deploying innovative natural language processing (NLP)-based text mining for high-value knowledge discovery and decision support, Linguamatics' solutions are used by top commercial, academic and government organizations, including 18 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and leading US healthcare organizations.

