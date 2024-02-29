Lining Division Ltd. Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management

Sewer rehabilitation contractor demonstrates ability to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve quality management system

BEXHILL ON SEA, England, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lining Division Ltd. (LDL), a division of the Vortex Companies (Vortex) and a leading UK-based installer of CIPP liners, pressure liners for sewer rising mains, infiltration control, and geopolymer mortar for structural manhole and chamber rehabilitation, today announced it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 Certification for its quality management system.

"LDL works hard to ensure a high standard of product and service on every wastewater rehabilitation project," said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex. "Our receipt of the ISO 9001:2015 certification codifies our commitment to quality in every aspect of business operations and infrastructure maintenance and provides a new level of confidence for customers."

To earn the certificate, LDL was evaluated according to key assessment criteria, including leadership, planning, support, and monitoring. The certification was issued after discussions with top management, a sampling of processes, and a review of associated documentation and records by NDC Certification Services, Ltd., an independent assessor.

"The ISO standard considers everything, from engineer training programs to how-to documentation to customer satisfaction," said Paul Brooker, Managing Director of Lining Division Ltd. "Our ability to deliver high-quality, consistent results is critical to expanding our trenchless services and growing our business in the UK."

"We couldn't be prouder of our quality management system and what we will achieve in the future. Continual improvement and corrective action processes are key to quality, and we're constantly seeking out opportunities to improve in the vital work we do keeping communities and waterways safe and clean," said Stewart Hailstone, Senior Commercial Manager at Lining Division Ltd.

About Lining Division Ltd. (LDL)

Located in Bexhill on Sea, UK-based Lining Division Ltd. is a trenchless rehabilitation and contracting services business. With a focus on drain maintenance and drain lining, LDL rehabilitates pipes from 75mm to 1200mm using a variety of Cured-in-Place-Pipe (CIPP) solutions. More recently LDL expanded its trenchless rehabilitation offering by adding Geopolymer lining solutions for deteriorated manholes and larger diameter infrastructure. LDL core customers include local water authorities and commercial facilities. For more information, www.liningdivision.co.uk.

About The Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and provides turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial and commercial infrastructure. Vortex, along with its partners, offers the most diverse technology platforms in the industry. This includes manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems and high-speed drain cleaning tools and allows customers the opportunity to select the best fit for their system.

Operating globally, Vortex remains focused on its vision of expanding and providing a broad range of industry-leading, cost-effective trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by experienced and trained personnel. For more information, go to vortexcompanies.com.

