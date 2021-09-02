Link-age Connect Technology Study released

"Older adults are adopting new technologies, especially if they are affordable, functional, and simple to use." Tweet this

"The data reinforces what we saw before the pandemic: older adults are adopting new technologies, especially if they are affordable, functional, and simple to use," said Suzanne Viox, Executive Director of Link-age Connect. "The information in the report impacts so many industries and will hopefully help senior living providers better understand the wants and needs of those whom they serve."

Several key findings of the report include:

The apps most downloaded and used for the first time over the last 12 months were those dealing with banking and finance, followed by social media;

Willingness to allocate financial resources for technology is declining as more respondents find themselves on a fixed income; and

Cost, complexity, and security concerns were the top barriers to greater technology adoption.

The report also features verbatim quotes from older adult respondents.

"We are so grateful to the nearly 2,400 older adults who provided this critical feedback," said Scott Collins, Chairman/CEO of Link-age. "Our hope is that technology providers, retailers, and early-stage companies developing innovative products will take notice and dig into the information to better understand that this all-important demographic represents a significant market opportunity."

Collins will be presenting the report's results across the country, including at the Ziegler Link-age Symposium and the LeadingAge Annual Conference & Trade Show in Atlanta, Georgia. Sponsors of the project include Morrison Living, Transcend Strategy Group, and DIRECTV for Business.

Link-age is a Mason, Ohio-based company with membership comprised of more than 450 senior living communities located across the United States. Link-age's three interconnected companies - Solutions, Connect, and Ventures - work together to develop and deliver services that help senior living organizations focus on being successful. For more information, visit www.linkageconnect.com.

