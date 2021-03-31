Link-age Launches New Pharmacy Program

MASON, Ohio, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Link-age Solutions, the group purchasing arm of the three interconnected companies of Link-age, has announced the launch of its new pharmacy program. The greatly expanded pharmacy program improves the company's pharmacy reach, value, and patient outcomes for members across the country.

Link-age has partnered with Diamond Pharmacy Services, PharmScript, PharMerica, and Harvest Grove Pharmacy. The new partnerships allow the company to provide pharmacy services to senior living communities across all 50 states.

"Link-age has carried its focus on member choice into the pharmacy space," stated Scott Collins, Chairman & CEO of Link-age. "Each of our four pharmacy partners offer a unique value proposition for our members. At the same time, the Link-age pharmacy program is now available throughout the United States."

Link-age continues its long-standing partnership with Diamond Pharmacy Services, Pennsylvania's largest independently-owned long-term care pharmacy provider. This family-run business serves Link-age members across Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Link-age also begins new partnerships with PharmScript, PharMerica, and Harvest Grove Pharmacy.

Rooted in long-term care service and founded by a former long-term care administrator, new partner PharmScript is headquartered in New Jersey and offers coverage through its 18 locations across much of the United States.

PharMerica is a national leader in pharmacy services, serving partners in long-term care, senior living, IDD/behavioral health, home infusion, specialty, and hospital management programs through its 140+ local pharmacies and 70,000 pharmacy partner locations across the United Sates.

Formed through a partnership between PharMerica and a group of post-acute care providers, Harvest Grove Pharmacy is an independently and locally-owned organization with an Ohio-centric approach. Harvest Grove serves communities across Ohio through its locations in Akron and Cincinnati.

The Link-age pharmacy program is part of a multi-year expansion of service and supply partners available to members. Previous initiatives include a new relationship with Medline Industries, a resident engagement solutions initiative, and more. The Link-age pharmacy program is active now and available to all members.

Link-age is a Mason, Ohio-based company with membership comprised of more than 450 senior living communities located across the United States. Link-age's three interconnected companies - Solutions, Connect, and Ventures - work together to develop and deliver services that help senior living organizations focus on being successful. For more information, visit www.linkageconnect.com.

Media Contact:

Patrick Schwartz: 330.933.9825, [email protected]

