Link-age, Morrison Living Begin Partnership

MASON, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Link-age Solutions, the group purchasing arm of the three interconnected companies of Link-age, has announced a new partnership with Morrison Living, the leading hospitality provider in senior living. The new relationship will ensure that Link-age members across the country have access to Morrison Living's dining, wellness, environmental, and hospitality services.

"Link-age continues to expand its contract portfolio to meet the rapidly changing operational environment senior living providers are facing as a result of the ongoing pandemic," said Scott Collins, Chairman & CEO of Link-age. "We have a long history of strongly supporting those providers that choose to run their own dining, wellness, and environmental services programs. Now, through our new partnership with a world-class innovator like Morrison Living, we can offer that same support to providers that choose to outsource these critical parts of their business operations."

As part of an expanding group of companies serving Link-age members, Morrison Living provides high-quality offerings for senior living providers that address the diverse needs of seniors of all levels of care. Link-age members will now have access to the full suite of services offered through Morrison, which are customized and personalized to fit the needs of residents.

"We have the capacity to increase occupancy in senior living communities because of our ability to train and build highly skilled teams to elevate the hospitality experience," said Barbara Conn, CEO of Morrison Living. "We can give residents and our partners exactly what they want by customizing their experience versus using a one-size-fits-all approach."

In the wake of a pandemic that has hit older adults extremely hard and increased rates of social isolation in individuals requiring long-term care, Link-age and Morrison have tailored their approach to provide solutions to this ongoing problem. Morrison has made it a mission to reimagine the hospitality experience, striving to bring residents joy with creative and innovative engagement initiatives such as virtual teaching kitchens, themed mobile carts, and smile cards on room service trays.

Morrison Living's Environments also provides a sanitation and infection control program that addresses safety head-on, giving current and future residents confidence in the communities served by Link-age. Morrison Living opens the door to expanded capabilities, ensuring preparedness with secure supply lines, qualified staff, and specialized training when it is needed most.

For more information on the new services available to Link-age members through Morrison Living, visit www.MorrisonLiving.com.

Link-age is a Mason, Ohio-based company with membership comprised of more than 450 senior living communities located across the United States. Link-age's three interconnected companies - Solutions, Connect, and Ventures - work together to develop and deliver services that help senior living organizations focus on being successful in their commitment to their residents, employees, stakeholders, and communities. For more information, visit www.linkageconnect.com.

Morrison Living, a member of Compass Group North America, is the nation's leading provider of inspired dining, wellness, environmental, and hospitality services to over 400 senior living communities across the country. Thanks to decades of experience and data-driven strategies, we've transformed the senior living landscape with innovative programs and smart solutions. Morrison Living employs over 350 executive chefs and registered dietitians, and 7,300 hospitality professionals who are actively committed to serving fresh, local, and authentic foods through socially responsible practices and superior customer service. Our clients - and their valued residents - depend on us for a consistent service experience that makes everyday living the best it can be. To share in our hospitality experience, visit us at www.MorrisonLiving.com.

